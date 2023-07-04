Approximately $900,000 to be Recorded in 3Q23, with Deliveries Anticipated to Begin in Q1 of 2024

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) ("ASPI," the "Company"), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes designed to produce isotopes used in multiple industries, today announced that the Company has entered into a supply contract for a highly enriched isotope with a US Customer valued at approximately $9 million.

The customer is expected to make a prepayment during Q3 of 2023 of approximately $900,000. ASP Isotopes expects to commence the supply of the enriched isotope during Q1 of 2024.

"This supply contract represents the first supply contract that ASP Isotopes has entered with a US customer. As a US Company, we are driven to help other US entities source a commercially reliable supply of isotopes," said Paul Mann, Chairman and CEO of ASP Isotopes. "We continue to receive considerable interest from both US and non-US customers regarding our ability to supply isotopes required for many end markets, including healthcare, technology, and green energy. We look forward to the further buildout of our facilities and continuing to execute on our business plan. As we continue to scale our operations, we believe we are well positioned to further capitalize on the significant and growing demand for our proprietary technology and process."

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP is an advanced materials company dedicated to developing technology and processes to produce isotopes in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology"), for the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of all isotopes. The Company's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. With time, it also plans to enrich isotopes for the green energy sector. The Company has two isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa. The first is a facility dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes) and will initially produce Carbon-14. The ASP plans to use the second, larger facility for the production of multiple different isotopes. There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

