NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:NUGN), a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announces the details of two new projects to be produced by BOXO Productions as part of the $32.25m acquisition previously announced in May 2023.

"We are thrilled to announce a Movie and TV series from our recent acquisition. ‘Black Cotton Star' and the TV series ‘Obits' are great assets to add to our portfolio which we continue to build. As stated in the initial release, this acquisition adds revenue, cash flow and profit. We will continue to acquire and produce more content, which will increase value to the company and shareholders." said David Stybr, CEO of BOXO.

Black Cotton Star

Based on the book written by Yves Sente, in World War 2, a suicide squad of African-American soldiers is dispatched on a mission to retrieve the first-ever American flag stolen by Nazis.

BOXO productions have acquired 2% of this movie and worldwide screenings and box office revenues of over $300,000,000 are targeted. It is expected to be released in 2025. The movie is written by Benjamin Raab, who worked on The Flash and Arrow, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, who produced Django Unchained and directed, Sidney, among other successful movies.

OBITS

Based on a short story by Stephen King, and set around Michael Anderson's job at Neon Circus, the plot takes a dark turn when he realizes the obituaries he writes have the power to kill. This leads him down a path of addiction and escalating consequences as he targets individuals and even entire groups who share the same name. Ultimately, he's forced to leave his job, relocate, and embrace the idea that stories never truly end.

The series will be developed later this year and the selection phase for the right director is underway. Revenue of tens of millions (USD) is expected. BOXO productions have acquired 2% of this TV series, which is expected to be released in 2025. It's one of seven TV series BOXO has in its portfolio under development.

About Livento Group

Livento Group (OTC Pink: NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references future events and expectations, possibilities, or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

