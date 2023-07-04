Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) is Being Added to the Russell 3000 Index, the Index Measuring the Performance of America's Largest 3,000 Companies

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / The Russell 3000 Index® is a must-know for any seasoned trader. Launched in 1984, this capitalization-weighted stock market index is widely recognized as a reputable benchmark of the entire U.S. stock market. Covering approximately 96% of the American public equity market, the index measures the performance of the 3,000 largest publicly held companies. Joining the Russell 3000 Index is considered a significant accomplishment for American companies, as it indicates their success and prominence in the market. As a result, many investors use the index as a tool to track the performance of the U.S. stock market and make informed investment decisions.

screenshot%202023-06-27%20at%205.06.05%20pm.png

Dragonfly Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI), a leading manufacturer of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries disrupting the energy storage industry, is proud to announce that it will be joining the index on June 26, 2023. Dragonfly Energy's financial results have demonstrated the company's ability to navigate challenging economic conditions and continue to lead the way in the lithium-ion and clean energy space.

"Our inclusion in the Russell 3000® marks another important milestone for Dragonfly Energy during our first year as a public company," shared Dr. Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy. "We believe inclusion in the index will provide us with more exposure to the broader investment community, and the opportunity to expand awareness of our unique position within the evolving energy storage market, as we look to deliver long-term value creation for our shareholders."

This news comes as no surprise as Dragonfly Energy has emerged as a strong player in the renewable energy space, with a successful track record of developing innovative and sustainable energy storage products. The company designs and assembles its batteries in the United States and is investing in research and development initiatives for its non-toxic deep-cycle Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. Their batteries are replacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of markets, including RVs, marine vessels, residential off-grid and backup storage and industrial applications. Dragonfly Energy is also working on proprietary and patented non-flammable solid-state battery cell technology, which will enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid.

The company's unwavering focus on research and development coupled with a robust infrastructure has enabled it to stay ahead of the curve in the clean energy sector. Dragonfly Energy's commitment to sustainability and innovation is a testament to its long-term vision and dedication to making a positive impact on the environment. Now being included in the Russel 3000 Index, the company seems well-positioned to continue to excel in the sector.

Featured photo by Aditya Vyas on Unsplash.

Contact:

Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE: Dragonfly Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763870/Dragonfly-Energy-NASDAQDFLI-is-Being-Added-to-the-Russell-3000-Index-the-Index-Measuring-the-Performance-of-Americas-Largest-3000-Companies

img.ashx?id=763870
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.