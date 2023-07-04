VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC:AATV) today announced the implementation of proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ad Systems Inc. The Company's technological development revolutionizes the way commercial space is utilized across multiple cable television networks and multiple cable TV systems nationwide. With this innovative development, Ad Systems achieves enhanced efficiencies to increase revenue, reduce costs, and provide superior services to our advertising clients.

Integrating AI into our cable television ad insertion system marks another significant milestone for the Company. By harnessing the power of our new advanced algorithms, our company has successfully optimized the usage amount of commercial advertisement space available for insertion on cable networks, including prominent channels such as ESPN, CNN, Discovery, TNT, and more, which we deliver to nearly one million subscribers through over two hundred cable systems in over forty states.

As utilized by our company, key benefits of AI integration include the following:

1. Enhanced Space Utilization: Leveraging AI technology, Ad Systems can now maximize the available commercial space offered by cable television networks. Through real-time data analysis and predictive modeling, our AI system optimizes the allocation of commercials, ensuring efficient utilization of every available spot and each second of airtime, including real-time rescheduling of missed ad runs.

2. Reduced Resource Dependency: With AI-driven automation, our company will require fewer resources, reducing the rising labor costs competitors in the industry are experiencing. Previously, manual monitoring and adjustments were necessary to ensure optimal ad insertion. Now, our AI system efficiently handles the tasks, which allows our team to focus efforts on other strategic endeavors.

3. Superior Efficiency: By harnessing AI, the company could achieve nearly 100% efficiency in the utilization of commercial air space. This high level of precision ensures that our clients' advertisement dollars will reach their target audience seamlessly, thus enhancing brand visibility and maximizing returns for both our customers and our company.

Ad Systems believes that our incorporation of AI technology into cable television ad insertion is a game-changer for the industry. Our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements drives us to continually research and implement innovative solutions that deliver superior results for our partners and our advertising clients.

As a company dedicated to excellence, Adaptive Ad Systems remains committed to leveraging available technologies, including AI processes, to enhance our services and strengthen our partnerships. Our team will continue to explore new avenues for growth, ensuring that our advertisers and cable TV partners receive the highest quality ad insertion solutions available.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact the Company at:

Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

4400 NE 77th Avenue, Suite 275

Vancouver, Washington 98662

310-321-4958

www.adaptiveadsystems.com

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that, together with its subsidiary manufacturers, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable T.V., Satellite T.V., and IPTV markets. The Company also provides High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.

With the primary focus being the under-served U.S. markets, the Company exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market across multiple national cable television networks while maintaining complete technology ownership. The Company has implemented a compelling profit-sharing model with its cable T.V. partners through which it serves over two hundred designated marketing areas in approximately thirty-nine states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable T.V. services in some niche markets. As a pioneer in cable television ad insertions, the Company's proprietary hardware and software set the standard that other companies must meet in the advertising industry. For additional information, please visit www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

