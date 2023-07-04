HippoFi's PUR Biologics Granted National Approval at the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Largest Integrated Healthcare System in the United States

The nation's largest system includes 1,298 healthcare facilities

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) a leading healthcare technology company focused on the development and distribution of innovative biologic products, is proud to announce that its flagship subsidiary, PUR Biologics, has obtained national approval to sell its comprehensive portfolio of biologic products throughout the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). This milestone approval will further support the care of veterans within the largest integrated healthcare system in the United States.

The VHA currently serves over 9 million veterans enrolled in the VA health care program. With 1,298 healthcare facilities, including 171 VA Medical Centers and 1,113 outpatient sites of care, the VHA plays a crucial role in delivering comprehensive medical assistance to our nation's heroes.

PUR Biologics' diverse range of biologic products has met stringent quality standards and demonstrated results in various therapeutic areas. Through this new relationship with the VHA, PUR Biologics provides veterans with access to advanced treatment options that can improve their health outcomes and overall quality of life.

"We are thrilled to have received national approval to distribute our biologic products throughout the VHA," said Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics. "We are deeply committed to improving the health and well-being of our nation's veterans, this achievement with the VHA allows us to expand our impact and bring the benefits of our innovative biologics to those who have served our country."

CJ Wiggins, HippoFi's Executive Chairman and CEO, noted, "We could not be more excited about the Company's progress with sales. The VHA channel is set to serve as a major driver of sales for the Company and is our largest sales milestone achievement to date. PUR Biologics continues to add new distributors to our national sales network, including targeting those selling specifically to the VHA." Wiggins closed by stating, "Investors can expect to see HippoFi and PUR further its continued success as we anticipate announcing our achievement of several additional, and even more significant goals in the months ahead."

To learn more about PUR Biologics' full line of biologic products, visit: www.PURbiologics.com

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK: ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' complete line of biologic products currently includes advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrices (d-ECM), innovative synthetic bone-forming solutions, cellular-derived tissues, and a future of patented and next-generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor-driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK: ORHB) delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations and propriety technologies through an extensive sales channel network, while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar biotech, fintech, and artificial intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, and utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes. HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA.

For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.comand www.PURbiologics.com

Contact:
Jason Brown
Shareholder Communications

HippoFi, Inc.
612-209-7565

SOURCE: ORHUB, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763839/HippoFis-PUR-Biologics-Granted-National-Approval-at-the-Veterans-Health-Administration-VHA-the-Largest-Integrated-Healthcare-System-in-the-United-States

