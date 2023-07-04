Celebrating Juneteenth at Leidos

On June 19, 1865, roughly a quarter-million enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were finally set free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. This moment in time released the shackles of oppression and provided a glimpse of hope for a promising future. For many, this day elicits so many emotions worthy of acknowledgement: contemplation, reflection, liberation, and celebration.

We thank Opal Lee, also known as the grandmother of Juneteenth, for leading the charge toward making Juneteenth an official holiday. We relish in the progress experienced from then, through the Civil Rights Movement to present day, and recognize the need for intentional work and efforts ahead to truly achieve a nation that consistently upholds inclusion, diversity, and equity for all, as espoused from our very formation.

President Biden stated, "On Juneteenth, we remember our extraordinary capacity to heal, to hope, and to emerge from our worst moments as a stronger, freer, and more just Nation. It is also a day to celebrate the power and resilience of Black Americans who have endured generations of oppression in the ongoing journey toward equal justice, equal dignity, equal rights, and equal opportunity in America."

As a company, we continue to make progress on transforming awareness into meaningful actions. I encourage all of you to be open to learning new perspectives, celebrating the wonder of diversity that exists among all of us, and to be intentional in the ways we can embrace and practice respect and inclusion. Together, we can acknowledge the complicated history of our nation and collectively be the change we want to see in our workplace, communities, and world.

On Juneteenth and beyond, we will continue to demonstrate empathy, respect, and understanding. Happy Juneteenth!

Inclusion is all of us. Everyone. Every day.

