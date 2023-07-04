FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced the publication of its second annual corporate Sustainability overview, “Our Progress Toward a Sustainable Future: FiscalNote's Sustainability & Social Impact Efforts”, which outlines related programs and efforts for the 2022 calendar year.

FiscalNote’s overview covers the following areas: Environmental Sustainability (including emissions and Scope reporting), Social Initiatives (including CSR & DEIBA), Governance (including ethics, privacy, and compliance), and the company’s sustainability focus for 2023.

In the 2022 overview, Tim Hwang, FiscalNote’s Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, states: “As we expand our offerings and equip our customers with AI-enabled workflow tools to manage their regulatory, geopolitical, and operational risk around the world, we continue to focus on empowering our customers to address and tackle their ESG priorities. Sustainability is of ever-growing interest to various stakeholders, and this overview demonstrates our ongoing progress in that area. Throughout our 2022 Sustainability Overview, we are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to creating lasting, positive change while also driving efficiency, value for our customers and shareholders, and innovation in our services.”

The 2022 overview is accompanied by a Medium post from Gerald Yao, FiscalNote’s Co-founder and Global Head of ESG, which provides more background about FiscalNote's sustainability efforts, available here.

To access FiscalNote’s 2022 Sustainability overview, please go here.

The Company’s inaugural sustainability overview, covering 2021 and published in 2022, can be accessed here.

