Ekinops' SixSq announces three new App vendors in Nuvla Marketplace

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GENEVA, June 27, 2023

GENEVA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading network access and virtualization specialist, today announced an additional three new application vendors joining their Nuvla Marketplace of business applications, built by SixSq to accelerate the delivery and monetization of edge computing solutions.

Ekinops_Logo.jpg

SixSq's Nuvla is a proven B2B digital platform for industrialization and automation of containerized edge applications and device management. Nuvla enables, among other things, the deployment of these applications on the Ekinops OneAccess branded network equipment through OneOS6 middleware.

The latest innovative vendors selected to join the Nuvla App Vendor Programme are:

  • Varnish Software: Powerful caching and content delivery solutions.
  • LatenceTech: Monitor and predict network low latency in real-time.
  • Relimetrics: AI-based quality audit and process controls for manufacturing.

Customers from any business sector can easily procure, deploy and manage these cutting-edge apps using the Nuvla marketplace, either individually or in combination with any of the apps in the marketplace. The benefits include data sovereignty, cost savings and improved business continuity.

The Nuvla marketplace gives app vendors and customers tools to interact in a seamless way, including clear pricing and contractual terms. App vendors wishing to join the App Vendor Programme to have their apps published on the Nuvla marketplace are invited to get in touch with the SixSq team.

For more information please go to https://sixsq.com/marketplace

All press releases are published after the close of trading on Euronext Paris.

EKINOPS Contact
Didier Brédy
Chairman and CEO
[email protected]

Investors
Mathieu Omnes
Investor relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
[email protected]

Press
Amaury Dugast
Press relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN43785&sd=2023-06-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ekinops-sixsq-announces-three-new-app-vendors-in-nuvla-marketplace-301864683.html

SOURCE Ekinops

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN43785&Transmission_Id=202306271200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN43785&DateId=20230627
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.