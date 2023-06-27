Hyundai Motor North America Appoints Jim Park as Head of Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business Development

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 27, 2023

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has hired Jim Park as the senior vice president, commercial vehicle and hydrogen business development, Hyundai Motor North America, effective June 12. In this new role, Park is responsible for Hyundai's hydrogen initiatives in North America, which includes commercial vehicle sales, infrastructure development, commercialization of hydrogen, and related future mobility solutions. Park reports directly to José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America and president and Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company, and functionally via dotted-line to Ken Ramirez, executive vice president, head of global commercial vehicle and hydrogen business, Hyundai Motor Company.

Jim_Park.jpg

"Hyundai is committed to accelerating the development of hydrogen technology as it provides a scalable zero-emissions solution for a variety of applications," said Muñoz. "Jim's extensive career in automotive business development will help us build the team and obtain the tools and resources we need to continue our hydrogen expansion in North America."

Park has more than three decades of experience in the automotive industry with leadership roles at both Harman-Samsung and Chrysler. Prior to joining Hyundai, Park was president of Harman International Korea, where he initiated strategies for its automotive business units and Samsung's Automotive Electronic Business. He managed and led four divisions including connected car, car audio, consumer electronics and professional solutions, and oversaw respective KPI's such as sales revenue growth, market share, cost management, compliance, and employee development.

Before joining Harman International, Park was the president and CEO of Global Auto Systems, an advisory and consulting services company he formed in 2000, a role he held until 2018. In nearly two decades, his group of consultants worked with leaders and top decision makers around the world providing in-depth industry insights, product, market knowledge and strategic perspectives. Park also previously served on the Board of Governors for the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

Hyundai Motor North America
Hyundai Motor North America (HMNA) was established in 2018 to provide strategic oversight of Hyundai Motor America, Hyundai Auto Canada, Hyundai Motor Mexico, Genesis Motor America, and Genesis Motors Canada. HMNA also provides operational oversight of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. HMNA's 1,400 dealerships sold 940,000 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles in 2022. HMNA is committed to achieving long-term sustainable growth and promoting Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity.'

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA43890&sd=2023-06-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-north-america-appoints-jim-park-as-head-of-commercial-vehicle-and-hydrogen-business-development-301864712.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA43890&Transmission_Id=202306271203PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA43890&DateId=20230627
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.