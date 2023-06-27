Aequum Capital Expands Existing Warehouse Line with the Addition of Wells Fargo & Company

1 hours ago
CHICAGO, June 27, 2023

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital recently expanded its revolving line of credit led by Texas Capital Bank to $60 million by adding Wells Fargo & Company to the bank lending group. This new financing will further augment Aequum's significant equity base led by Castlelake, LP. With the addition of Wells Fargo, Aequum is well-positioned to execute on portfolio acquisition opportunities, as well as the continued organic growth of its portfolio.

About Aequum Capital
Aequum Capital is a technology enabled rapidly growing specialty finance lender that provides senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities that range between $2MM and $15MM to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. Aequum's proprietary technology platform allows for efficient underwriting, funding, servicing, and portfolio management to ensure a quick loan closing process and hassle-free experience during the loan lifecycle for their borrowers. Find out more at www.aequumcapital.com

About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. Wells Fargo provides a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through their four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune's 2022 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities they serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

About Castlelake
Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager focused on investments in real assets, specialty finance and aviation across the risk spectrum, from value-oriented to income and investment grade credit. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $21 billion of assets. The Castlelake team comprises more than 250 experienced professionals, including 95 investment professionals, across six offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.castlelake.com/. 

About Texas Capital Bank
Texas Capital Bank is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

Please reach out to John Stanfield of Aequum Capital for additional details.
[email protected]

