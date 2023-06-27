Mercury Insurance Helps Drivers Prepare Their Vehicles for Road Trip Season

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023

Mercury has developed an online quiz to help drivers determine if they are ready for the summer travel season

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) announces the release of its new interactive online quiz that helps drivers prepare their vehicles for a safe summer road trip season. This quiz is designed to test drivers' knowledge of vehicle safety and maintenance, along with tips that will help them ensure their vehicle is in good working condition before heading out on the open road.

"Road trips are a popular summer tradition for many, but it's important to make sure your vehicle is ready for a safe and enjoyable journey," said Kevin Quinn, Vice President of Auto Claims at Mercury Insurance. "We encourage all drivers to take preventive maintenance measures during the planning stage of their vacation so that their vehicle is prepared for the journey."

The online quiz covers a range of topics, including how to prepare your home and vehicle as well as tips on how to handle common road emergencies.

Quinn also offers the following recommendations to consumers preparing for an upcoming road trip:

  • Secure your home. Before driving off, make sure to lock all doors and windows and activate your alarm system.
  • Prep your vehicle. Check your brakes for damage or wear. Monitor your oil level and keep track of how many miles you've driven since your last oil change. Keep in mind that older vehicles may need more frequent oil changes.
  • Plan ahead if traveling in an EV. Make sure your vehicle is fully charged before departing and map out charging stations along your desired route.
  • Stock an auto emergency kit. Your kit should include:
    • Road flares
    • Jumper cables
    • A quart of motor oil
    • A gallon of coolant
    • A first-aid kit
    • Blankets
    • Drinkable water
    • A flashlight and basic tools like a screwdriver, pliers, an adjustable wrench, a spare tire, jack and lug nut wrench
    • Nonperishable food.

Test your knowledge and see if your vehicle is prepared for the summer. Visit http://mcy.news/quiz-announcement.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

MERCURY_INSURANCE_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH42945&sd=2023-06-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-insurance-helps-drivers-prepare-their-vehicles-for-road-trip-season-301864359.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH42945&Transmission_Id=202306271245PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH42945&DateId=20230627
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.