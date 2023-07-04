Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 18, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired NovoCure Limited (“NovoCure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCR) securities between January 5, 2023 and June 5, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On June 6, 2023, NovoCure announced “positive results” from the clinical trial evaluating its LUNAR Tumor Treating Fields therapy in treating non-small cell lung cancer. However, analysts noted that the therapy was tested primarily in patients who worsened following chemotherapy, which is no longer the standard of care, and that most patients first receive immune checkpoint inhibitors, sparking concern over whether the Company’s data reflects realistic results.

On this news, NovoCure’s stock price fell $35.51, or 43%, to close at $47.00 per share on June 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study results—that the overwhelmingly positive way that the Company described them was only a half-truth at best given that the study failed to evaluate the efficacy of the drug against a population of patients that had been receiving standard of care treatment; (2) as a result, the Company’s business prospects, effectiveness of its products, and ultimately the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Class Period; (3) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

