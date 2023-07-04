Scott Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Xponential Fitness Inc. (“Xponential Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPOF) and certain of its officers and directors issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors in violation of federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Xponential Fitness securities, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Xponential Fitness is a global franchisor of boutique fitness brands.

On June 27, 2023, before the market opened, research firm Fuzzy Panda published a report entitled “Xponential Fitness (XPOF) – “Abusive Franchisor That Is A House of Cards”, claiming that Xponential Fitness misled investors by misrepresenting the financial health of franchisees, including the number of Xponential Fitness stores that have closed. In addition, Fuzzy Panda’s report claims that Xponential Fitness has selectively excluded underperforming stores from certain financial metrics, among other issues.

In response, the price of Xponential Fitness stock has dropped more than 38% intraday.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

