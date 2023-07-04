POLARIS ANNOUNCES 2023 TEXAS RODEO TOUR AND TEAM POLARIS RODEO ATHLETES

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2023

Seven-Time PRCA World Champion Stetson Wright Joins Team Polaris Rodeo

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road, the global leader in powersports and off-road innovation, has announced its 2023 Texas Rodeo Tour, including a presence at seven marquee events in the heart of rodeo country, and unveiled the 2023 Team Polaris rodeo athletes.

Headlining Team Polaris in 2023 is their newest signee, 23-year-old and seven-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) World Champion Stetson Wright. The Utah native sensation is currently ranked the No. 1 Saddle Bronc Rider and the No. 4 Bull Rider in the world. Stetson comes from a family of Saddle Bronc champions and started competing in rodeo in fourth grade. Stetson will be joining Team Polaris alongside fellow champion athletes:

  • Tyson Durfey, Texas Native and National Finals Rodeo Champion
  • Sage Kimzey, Texas Native and seven-time PRCA World Champion
  • Lisa Lockhart, National Circuit Finals Rodeo Champion Barrel Racer
  • Kaycee Feild, six-time PRCA Bareback Riding World Champion

"As a longtime sponsor of rodeo, Polaris is proud to be kicking off this year's season with a stacked roster of world champion athletes and support some of the circuit's most challenging rodeos in Texas," said Chris Judson, Vice President, Polaris Off Road Utility. "These five athletes embody characteristics that mirror the core pillars of Polaris Off Road – hard work and dedication – and no matter what is put in front of Team Polaris, these athletes will continue to be the hardest-working athletes in the arena."

While the 2023 PRCA season makes stops all over the country, Polaris has confirmed seven appearances at marquee events in the state of Texas. The Lone Star State is full of passionate fans and Polaris intends to have a greater event presence at those venues to showcase its lineup of hard-working UTVs while supporting its athletes. These events will include:

  • Kueckelhan Ranch Rodeo – July 27-29, 2023 (Bonham, TX)
  • North Texas Fair & Rodeo – August 18-26, 2023 (Denton, TX)
  • West Texas Fair and Rodeo – September 7-16, 2023 (Abilene, TX)
  • Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo – September 22-30, 2023 (Pasadena, TX)
  • Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo – October 5-15, 2023 (Waco, TX)
  • Austin County Fair & Rodeo – October 12-14, 2023 (Bellville, TX)
  • WRCA Ranch Rodeo Finals – November 9-12, 2023 (Amarillo, TX)

Polaris Off Road has been a presenting sponsor of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association since 2015 and will continue throughout the 2023/2024 season. As presenting sponsor, Polaris provides 24 Polaris RANGER vehicles to the association annually, ensuring officials and personnel have the hardest-working machines capable of handling the toughest duties on the circuit week-in and week-out. By the end of this season, Polaris will have donated 192 vehicles to PRCA members, including the World Champions at the National Finals Rodeo in December.

To learn more about Polaris Off Road vehicles and Team Polaris, please visit polaris.com/en-us/off-road/off-road-events/ or join the conversation and follow on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®

About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

SOURCE Polaris Inc.

