SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 27, 2023

Partnership with Home Depot to Feature Inspirational Yard Transformation Ideas and Outdoor Activities for Families

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California's Save Our Water Campaign is partnering with Home Depot and the California Native Plant Society to encourage Californians to transform their lawns into water-wise outdoor living spaces.

Save_Our_Water_Campaign.jpg

This summer, more than 4 million fairgoers will have the opportunity to explore water-wise yards of all shapes and sizes, learn tips from plant and landscape experts and enjoy free children's activities.

This first of its kind partnership and hands-on experience brings together local water agencies, business and the state, illustrating how California must come together to make water conservation a way of life.

"As Californians visit our fairs this summer and fall, Save Our Water is showcasing how we can all work together to save water for our future," said Secretary Karen Ross, California Department of Food and Agriculture. "From farmers to fair goers, to state agencies and small businesses, we all can do our part to save our most precious resource."

The campaign is excited to educate the public about replacing lawns by demonstrating the ease, beauty and scalability of water-wise plants at the Water Wise Workshop at the Save Our Water booth.

"We are looking forward to showing how water-wise yards and gardens can be beautiful, diverse, and functional spaces – without a large green lawn and thirsty flower beds," said Margaret Mohr, Deputy Director of Communications, Department of Water Resources. "Nearly sixty percent of the water we use is outdoors, so little adjustments can have big impacts."

The Water Wise Workshop will offer visitors the ability to design their own personal yard makeover and demonstrate there are water-wise landscapes to fit every style and budget. Even children will have the opportunity to learn about water-wise plants through a hands-on planting activity in partnership with Home Depot. Fairgoers can participate at the following locations:

  • San Diego County Fair: Wednesday June 7Tuesday July 4
  • Alameda County Fair: Friday June 16Sunday July 9
  • California State Fair: Friday July 14Sunday July 30
  • Orange County Fair: Friday July 14Sunday August 13
  • Kern County Fair: Wednesday September 20Sunday October 1
  • Fresno County Fair: Wednesday October 4Sunday October 15

Home Depot is providing soil, plants and other resources to bring the Workshop to life. They'll also feature in-store "Save Our Water" signage in 230 stores across the state to help customers identify water-wise plants.

Speakers from public water agencies and the California Native Plant society will share their expertise and information about available programs and rebates, native plants and more.

"Overall, we believe good business decisions drive sustainability," said Ron Jarvis, Chief Sustainability Officer for The Home Depot. "We also believe that by working with our partners like Save Our Water, to conserve water in California, we help our customers create more sustainable communities. Our efforts to drive innovation can be seen in every aisle of our stores, and we believe this is a key differentiator in the market."

Among a variety of activities for children, coloring books designed by award-winning artist Lalo Alcaraz will be on hand, encouraging the youngest Californians to do their part to conserve water.

For more water-saving tips and resources visit www.SaveOurWater.com.

About Save Our Water:

Save Our Water is California's statewide water conservation program. Started in 2009 by the California Department of Water Resources, Save Our Water's goal is to make water conservation a daily habit among Californians. The program reaches millions of Californians each year through partnerships with local water agencies and other community-based organizations, social marketing efforts, paid and earned media and event sponsorships. Please visit www.SaveOurWater.com and follow @saveourwater on Twitter and Instagram and @SaveOurWaterCA on Facebook.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company operated a total of 2,324 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 475,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

