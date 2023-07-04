What do Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial), Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial), Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), Nvidia Corp. ( NVDA, Financial), Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) and Meta Platforms Inc. ( META, Financial) all have in common? They are the seven companies driving the stock market rally this year. They also all have strong positions when it comes to artificial intelligence. Nvidia is the modern-day pick-and-shovel stock. Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon all have strong positions in cloud computing.

I have been thinking about this trend recently as I am in the market for cloud computing services, and I have begun comparing Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and the Google Cloud Platform. Like many, I have long been sucked into the Microsoft ecosystem. Also, I have long viewed AWS as a core part of Amazon’s market value. Google developed DeepMind, which became the world’s leading Go player. Microsoft has an ownership stake in and partnership with OpenAI and will be rolling out its Copilot feature across many products this year. It is worth noting that Microsoft also owns GitHub, which most programmers seem to be using to manage their code.

As far as I can tell, cloud storage and compute are commoditized products. What has most interested me in my investigations, however, is machine learning, which can be done in the cloud.

In recent years, machine learning has emerged as a powerful tool in various industries, revolutionizing the way we tackle complex problems. The field of investment management is no exception. With its ability to extract knowledge from vast amounts of data and uncover underlying patterns, machine learning has become an invaluable asset for investors. In this discussion, I will delve into the world of machine learning, exploring its strengths and weaknesses with respect to the investment process.

Understanding machine learning

At its core, machine learning aims to uncover structure and make predictions without human intervention. It accomplishes this by learning from known examples, leveraging large datasets to extract valuable insights. Machine learning can be broadly categorized into two types: supervised learning and unsupervised learning.

Supervised learning relies on labeled training data, which consists of observed inputs (Xs or features) and associated outputs (Y or target). This approach can be further divided into regression and classification. Regression is employed when predicting a continuous target variable, whereas classification tackles categorical or ordinal variables, such as determining a company's rating.

Unsupervised learning, on the other hand, does not rely on labeled data. Instead, algorithms must infer relationships between features, uncover underlying structures or summarize information without explicit guidance. Unsupervised learning is particularly suitable for dimension reduction and clustering problems, where patterns and similarities within the data need to be identified.

Deep learning and reinforcement learning

Within the realm of machine learning, deep learning and reinforcement learning are two prominent areas. Deep learning employs sophisticated algorithms based on neural networks, enabling the solution of complex tasks such as image classification and natural language processing. These algorithms excel at handling large datasets, nonlinear relationships and intricate feature interactions.

Reinforcement learning involves an agent learning from its interactions with the environment to maximize rewards over time. This approach is well-suited for scenarios where decision-making processes need to balance short-term gains with long-term objectives.

Strengths of machine learning in investment

Machine learning offers several advantages when applied to the investment process:

The first is pattern recognition. Machine learning algorithms excel at identifying complex patterns and relationships within large datasets, enabling investors to uncover valuable insights that may have gone unnoticed using traditional methods.

Next is automation and efficiency. By automating repetitive tasks, machine learning streamlines the investment process, freeing up time for investors to focus on higher-level analysis and decision-making.

There is also improved predictive power. Machine learning models can generate accurate predictions based on historical data and patterns. This enables investors to make informed decisions, enhance risk management and optimize portfolio allocations.

Finally, handling big data. In an era of ever-increasing data volumes, machine learning algorithms are equipped to process and analyze vast amounts of information efficiently, providing investors with a comprehensive view of the market.

Weaknesses of machine learning in investment

While machine learning offers immense potential, it is essential to be aware of its limitations.

First, machine learning models are prone to overfitting, where they become excessively tailored to the training data and lose their ability to generalize to new, unseen data. This can lead to unreliable predictions and poor performance in real-world scenarios.

Some machine learning algorithms, particularly those based on deep learning, are characterized by their complexity and lack of interpretability. This can make it challenging for investors to understand the underlying rationale behind model predictions.

Machine learning models heavily rely on the quality and representativeness of the training data. Biases and inaccuracies within the data can lead to biased predictions, potentially exacerbating existing market disequilibria.

While machine learning algorithms excel at data analysis, they do not possess the same intuition, judgment and experience as human investors (at least, not yet). Therefore, incorporating domain expertise remains crucial for successful investment decision-making.

Mitigating limitations and future outlook

Despite the limitations, ongoing research and advancements in machine learning techniques offer promising avenues for addressing these challenges. Techniques such as regularization, cross-validation and ensemble learning can mitigate issues related to overfitting and improve model performance. Additionally, researchers are making efforts to develop interpretability frameworks, ensuring transparency and understanding in machine learning-based investment strategies.

Conclusion

Machine learning has revolutionized the investment process, empowering investors with enhanced predictive capabilities and data-driven insights. By leveraging its strengths in pattern recognition, automation and predictive power, machine learning has become an invaluable tool for investment management. However, we need to be mindful of its limitations and be careful in interpreting and integrating its outputs with human expertise. As machine learning techniques continue to evolve, the future holds immense potential for unlocking even greater value in investment decision-making.

While every company seems to be talking about their artificial intelligence capabilities these days, and the “big seven” are driving the S&P 500, one investment management firm has been active in this area for an extremely long time, and that is Man Group PLC ( LSE:EMG, Financial).

Its Man AHL division is a diversified quantitative investment manager that has been a pioneer in the application of systematic trading since 1987. It is a leader in applying machine learning and data science in the investment process and is probably the investment management industry’s market leader with respect to these technologies.