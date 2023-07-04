Citizens today announced its partnership with the world-renowned Andy Warhol Museum to uniquely support Pittsburgh’s diverse arts and culture scene. Building on its long history of community and workforce development support throughout Pittsburgh, Citizens has committed $350,000 to grow The Warhol Academy, expanding fellowship opportunities and fostering the development of emerging artists. The partnership also includes the sponsorship of local artist Mikael Owunna’s year-long public art installation in The Pop District.

Together, Citizens and The Andy Warhol Museum aim to empower aspiring artists and promote the region’s vibrant arts and culture scene, creating a stronger economic future for Pittsburgh residents. The partnership makes Citizens the largest corporate supporter of The Pop District’s public art campaign, as well as the largest corporate supporter of The Warhol Academy’s creative economy fellowships for diverse young professionals.

"Citizens is committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work, and we believe that arts and culture are not only the foundation of a strong community, but also drivers of economic strength,” said Brendan Coughlin, Vice Chairman and Head of Consumer Banking at Citizens. “By joining forces with The Andy Warhol Museum, a beacon of artistic innovation, we look forward to fostering the creativity and diversity that will fuel the continued growth of Pittsburgh’s workforce and cultural infrastructure.”

Through The Warhol Academy, talented individuals are given fellowship opportunities to enhance their skills, explore their creative potential, and contribute to the rich cultural fabric of the region. With Citizens support, 28 new fellowships will be created for aspiring young artists in the areas of digital content creation, filmmaking and post-production.

Coinciding with the support of The Warhol Academy is the unveiling of Mikael Owunna's Anatomy of the Human which explores the intersections of technology, art, and African cosmologies. Owunna, a local artist who serves as the president of the City of Pittsburgh’s Public Art and Civic Design Commission, has captivated audiences with their unique vision and artistic expression. The installation promises to be a thought-provoking and visually stunning addition to the city's public art landscape.

"I am ecstatic to work with The Andy Warhol Museum on this commission for The Pop District, and it’s particularly meaningful to me as a queer artist from Pittsburgh,” said Mikael Owunna. “I took inspiration from Warhol's layered silk screen techniques to create a piece entitled Anatomy of the Human, which presents the four spiritual elements of the human soul as described in West African Igbo spiritual science. I cannot wait for the public to see this work and for everything to come at The Pop District."

Citizens’ commitment to the local arts scene and its dedication to community development align seamlessly with the mission of The Andy Warhol Museum. By joining forces, both organizations will work together to nurture the arts and promote inclusivity, ensuring that the legacy of Andy Warhol continues to inspire and resonate with audiences for generations to come.

"We are thrilled to partner with Citizens to support the creative and professional development of young, diverse professionals in Pittsburgh," said Patrick Moore, Director of The Andy Warhol Museum. "The Warhol Academy fellowships offer a unique opportunity for participants to gain valuable skills and expertise, and we are grateful for Citizens’ support in making this program possible."

