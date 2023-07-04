FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, has tapped Live PD alumnus and retired Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer Sean “Sticks” Larkin to host a new crime series, announced Jason Klarman, president of the platform. Crime Cam 24/7 will be released exclusively on FOX Nation, on Friday, July 7th with a new episode streaming every Friday at 6 PM/ET. The program will air in the same timeslot as hit series COPS, which will return this Fall to for an all-new season on FOX Nation which continues to offer a one-year free subscription for all active first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics (EMS personnel).

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “After greenlighting the iconic series COPS back in 2021, we saw how engaged our subscribers are in the realm of true crime and we are thrilled to offer new content from this genre to meet the strong demand. As a former member of law enforcement, Sticks is the perfect voice to bring this show to life.”

Larkin added, “I’m excited to partner with FOX Nation to continue my passion of sharing stories of law and order. Surveillance footage captures the essence of crimes and I’m looking forward to demonstrating how this tool has helped in solving cases across the country with the FOX audience.”

Spotlighting surveillance footage caught around the country, the 12-episode series reveals the inside story of the most dramatic crime scenes, and shows how cameras can help catch criminals and put them behind bars. During the series, Larkin will narrate and offer background on the crime as it unfolds, along with updates on the victims and those prosecuted. An episodic breakdown is below:

Episode 101: Shootout:

Police engage in a deadly shootout when a gunman takes over a city bus. A convenience store owner fights fire with fire. Three dumpster divers make a shocking discovery.

Episode 102: Dine & Crash:

A shocking hit and run at a fast-food restaurant. A local teen steps in to save a young mother and her children from a violent attacker. The U.S. Coast Guard stops at nothing to keep millions of dollars’ worth of cocaine from entering the country.

Episode 103: Fighting Back:

A mother and daughter protect their business, and each other, from a gun wielding assailant. Sin City police bring an out-of-control carjacker to justice. Security cameras, police officers and handcuffs can’t keep a suspect from escaping.

Episode 104: Ride Scare:

An enraged Uber passenger sinks her teeth into her driver. Air traffic control is shocked when an unauthorized commercial passenger plane takes to the sky, with a baggage handler at the helm. Bullets fly when a car thief gets desperate.

Episode 105: Spring Broken:

A group of spring breakers turn the tables on two gunmen at a gas station. An all-out manhunt ensues when a crazed assailant attacks officers in a California police station. One thief's plan goes up in smoke at a fireworks shop.

Episode 106: Seattle Standoff:

Police are forced to make a life-or-death decision when a rogue gunman in Seattle drives his car through a building's garage door. Multiple police units are required to stop an out-of-control driver on the warpath. A porch pirate gets a severe dose of instant karma.

Episode 107: Triggered:

Dozens of officers engage in cross city pursuit of an armed and dangerous, wanted fugitive. A close-range gas station shootout puts suspects and innocent bystanders in the crossfire. A vicious brawl breaks out between the Parkland School shooter and a prison guard.

Episode 108: Desperate Measures:

A father uses his infant baby as a shield in a standoff against police. A brazen thief attempts to steal a pizza delivery truck. A massive, organized robbery of a Houston gun shop puts dozens of weapons in the hands of criminals.

Episode 109: Line of Duty:

An unarmed security guard goes toe to toe with an AR-15 wielding gunman. Police pull out all the stops as a speeding, five-ton RV rampages through a suburban neighborhood. Security cameras capture the moment a prescription pill thief gets a double dose of punches to the face from the boyfriend of a pharmacist.

Episode 110: Taxi Cab Transgressions:

A cabbie with a gun to his head sees an unlikely ray of hope in his rearview mirror. Police bring a car chase to an end with a little-known secret weapon. A safe stealing thief is in for a big surprise.

Episode 111: Home Security:

An unsuspecting man defends his home and his family against armed home invaders. An angry girlfriend turns her minivan into a weapon with deadly consequences. An arsonist plays with fire and gets burned.

Episode 112: Road Rage:

The morning commute in Miami turns violent when a furious driver opens fire. Police chase an unstoppable vehicle wreaking havoc on downtown Los Angeles. A wanted suspect on the run finds out the hard way that a K9 unit has a bite even worse than its bark.

With a distinguished career in law enforcement, Larkin spent nearly three decades as a police officer on the streets in Tulsa, Oklahoma. During that time he worked in various assignments including patrol, narcotics, gangs and retired as the supervisor of the Crime Gun Unit. He is the current co-host and analyst for On Patrol Live and previously hosted PD Cam on A&E.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627899452/en/