Inclusion in Action: Clifton and West Hills Labs

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics

Quest proudly fosters an inclusive workplace where all of our colleagues feel supported to bring their whole selves to work. Leaders and employees at many of our lab facilities have worked together to develop initiatives to celebrate inclusion and diversity through sharing their diverse backgrounds, nationalities, traditions, and observances. Following are some examples of how personnel in our labs-one in New Jersey and another across the country in California-created initiatives together, showing inclusion in action.

Quest's newest lab reflects many cultures and heritages

Our new 250,000-square-foot flagship lab in Clifton, NJ, one of the largest globally, is equipped with a mother's room, nondenominational prayer room, and all-gendered bathrooms. On a suggestion by VP Santiago Galvez, Clifton employees rallied to make the space their own with a display of national flags depicting the 20+ countries represented by the colleagues who work on-site.

"The flags represent the diversity we have in the East Region and the important commitment we have made to building an inclusive environment for everyone."

Miguel A. Aldana

Director, Lab Operations, East Region

West Hills lab creates a tapestry of welcome

Colleagues at Quest Diagnostics in West Hills, CA also developed initiatives based on their unique perspectives to celebrate one another's diversity of cultures and ideas.

Each employee customized artistic handprints to represent themselves and their lives, helping colleagues get to know one another on a more personal level. Of 120 employees on-site, 100 have participated-with new employees continuing to contribute.

The West Hills Specimen Management department proudly displays a mural entitled, "Diversity: Accomplishment has no color." The mural shows a world map with photos of employees' faces posted on their countries of origin, as well as characters around the map wearing traditional cultural attire.

"There's always common ground... We all strive to feel needed, wanted, and welcomed… When I was presented with this opportunity to celebrate inclusion and diversity, I accepted the challenge…to show respect and celebrate all my coworkers."

Grace Dominguez

Specimen Processing Trainer

Read more

5e3f111d-7924-407b-9a61-e1625faa4065.png

The display of flags at the Clifton lab celebrates the diversity of experience and heritage among Quest's employees

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764023/Inclusion-in-Action-Clifton-and-West-Hills-Labs

img.ashx?id=764023
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.