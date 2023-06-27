THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK STREAMING APP LAUNCHES ON VIZIO

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023

VIZIO Users Now Have Access to The Weather Channel's Innovative Streaming App Offering 24/7 Weather Coverage, a Complete VOD Entertainment Library, and Personalized Weather Tracking Features

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Weather Channel television network is proud to announce today it has expanded its relationship with VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO). Millions of VIZIO users will now have access to the 24/7 The Weather Channel streaming app from America's most trusted news source. The Weather Channel is the network Americans turn to for critical lifesaving weather news and information.

The_Weather_Channel_Logo.jpg

The Weather Channel streaming app includes customizable local weather information, on-demand original programming, and more. The app's unique functionality allows subscribers to customize local weather information, live stream current news, and view on-demand original programming with the following features:

  • Real-time weather observations plus hourly, daily, and weekly forecasts along with pressure, wind speeds, and more.
  • User choice of up to 5 favorite locations for easy access.
  • A complete suite of full-screen maps for user control.
  • Live radar, satellite, alerts and more.
  • Severe weather alerts and future forecasts for subscribers.

"We are pleased that millions of VIZIO users now have access to America's most trusted news source," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of The Weather Channel parent company, Allen Media Group. "Through this agreement with VIZIO, we are able to expand our reach to include millions of VIZIO users who can now access personalized weather tracking and best-in-class weather, news, and entertainment content on the Weather Channel streaming app."

"VIZIO TVs are the heartbeat of the home and weather plays an integral role in our users' daily routines," said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, Platform Content & Partnerships at VIZIO. "Extending our relationship with the Allen Media Group with the launch of the Weather Channel app adds a valuable dimension to VIZIO as a daily trusted source for weather and additional programming with customizable features where it matters most."

For a limited time, The Weather Channel is offering a 7-day free trial for new app subscribers. Viewers who have access to The Weather Channel via their cable and satellite provider can subscribe by authenticating their accounts using their provider credentials.

ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK
Since its launch 41 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV App is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, VIZIO, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com.

ABOUT VIZIO
Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience. For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE The Weather Channel television network

