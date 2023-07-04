Insight Recognized as Worldwide Winner of 2023 Microsoft Solution Assessments Partner of the Year

58 minutes ago
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, today announced it has won the worldwide 2023 Microsoft Solution Assessments Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored as the leading partner for innovation and implementation of client solutions based on Microsoft cloud technologies, including Azure and Microsoft 365.

The worldwide Microsoft Solution Assessments Partner of the Year Award recognizes a Microsoft partner that incorporates proven strategies for business growth. Insight develops Microsoft-based applications and services using cutting-edge tools like Insight Lens for Gen AI that quickly assess an organization’s business needs and current IT estate to accelerate performance through digital transformation.

Additionally, Insight was named as Microsoft’s Australia Country Partner of the Year and Hong Kong SAR Partner of the Year for 2023. The company also received two U.S. awards — Azure Cloud Native App Development Partner of the Year and Retail & Consumer Goods Partner of the Year — and was named a finalist for U.S. Low Code Application Development, U.S. Surface PC Reseller Partner of the Year and U.S. Surface Hub Reseller Partner of the Year.

“As powerful technologies like generative artificial intelligence redefine digital strategy, we implement solutions that help clients improve their businesses. Our strong partnership with Microsoft is critical to delivering exceptional value,” said Insight CEO Joyce Mullen. “These awards recognize our deep expertise as a Solutions Integrator, and our proven track record of building and managing innovative, scalable solutions in Azure.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice president of global partner solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

Insight maintains 17 total Microsoft specializations and all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations. This includes recently achieving all four Microsoft Security specializations, awarded to partners who have undergone extensive validation of their ability to meet Microsoft’s highest standards of service delivery. The company also is designated by Microsoft as an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a leading Solutions Integrator with 13,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

