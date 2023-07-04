PROJECT New York To Convene Menswear Community at Intersection of Fashion and Commerce

PROJECT New York To Convene Menswear Community at Intersection of Fashion and Commerce

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / PROJECT New York returns to Iron 23 for the three-day contemporary and advanced contemporary wholesale fashion event, hosted by Informa Markets Fashion. PROJECT New York gathers a unique community of domestic and international brands and retailers representing individuality, dynamism, and creative expression in menswear collections.

image.jpeg

True to PROJECT's global reach, PROJECT New York will bring together international brands, retailers, and the latest trends from Korea, Italy, Colombia, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada throughout the three-day event. Attendees will discover top international apparel and footwear brands, including Asparagus, Frank and Oak, Sesa Shoes, Whitman, Paraboot, Maxime Simoens, Johnstons of Elgin, and Sundek.

Attendees will receive first access to Spring/Summer 2024 and immediate collections from top menswear brands including Agnes B Homme, OAS, MRKNTN, NEUW Denim, Dynamo The Good Company and Nudie Jeans. In addition to the menswear brands, buyers can shop gender-neutral collections from Haus by Everton and Ossawa.

Registered buyers currently include Bergdorf Goodman, CHCM, Hatchet Supply Co., Blue In Green, Nordstrom, Cueva Shop, Bloomingdales, Kith, DSM and Beams.

image-1.jpeg

Coming home to its downtown roots, PROJECT New York offers the menswear community an opportunity to make industry connections in an intimate location surrounded by the energy of the city. This event supplies the space for important industry conversations on current trends, opportunities, and challenges facing the fashion industry.

On July Monday, July 17, Nate Brown, Founder and Creative Director of Studio Institute, will sit down with Edwina Kulego, Vice President of International and Men's Fashion in a session titled Nate Brown: Telling His Story and Helping You Tell Yours. Brown brings over 15 years of expertise and experience working with the biggest names in fashion, music, technology and consumer products including LVMH, Beyonce, Alexander Wang, Nike, and Barney's New York.

"PROJECT New York will continue to provide the menswear community with the platform for fashion, creativity, and conversation. We know that this portion of the industry has a unique experiences to share and we want to amplify those messages through this event and voices like Nate Brown," says Edwina Kulego, VP of International and Men's Fashion.

image-1-2.jpeg

Attendees will receive the PROJECT New York show bag created by Gilded Age, New York based casual luxury denim brand. In addition to the exclusive show bag, attendees can have their favorite denim repaired free on site in collaboration with Nudie Jeans. Nudie Jeans, an internationally renowned denim house, offers free lifetime repairs at any of their brick-and-mortar stores. Only at PROJECT New York can attendees bring their treasured denim to be repaired onsite during show hours.

For more information or to register to become an exhibitor, attendee, or credentialed press, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.

ABOUT PROJECT

Representing what's new, now, and next in men's and women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from relevant mid-market labels, and connect with likeminded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION

Informa Markets Fashion part of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF) connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to a discovery of inspiring collections and the newest trends in apparel footwear and accessories, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com.

