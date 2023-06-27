Experienced leader brings strong track record in brand performance and growth, customer experience, and analytics

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington") has welcomed Vijay Konduru as executive vice president, chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, Konduru will lead Huntington's marketing organization, overseeing the bank's marketing strategy and long-term vision. He will be accountable for competitive intelligence, marketing operations, transformation, digital marketing acquisition and customer communications in a manner that drives consistent business growth.

"Vijay is a visionary, data-driven leader who has deep experience with financial services and fintech companies. He has an incredibly strong track record in brand performance and growth, customer experience, analytics, and technology to drive customer and business outcomes. He understands the critical importance of storytelling to broaden our reach, appeal, and impact," said Julie Tutkovics, senior executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer.

Konduru most recently served as chief marketing officer and head of customer success for Extra Card. Konduru has previously held senior-level roles at financial institutions including Discover Financial Services, Citi, and Capital One Financial Services, as well as at several start-up companies. He also worked as a consultant and practice leader for Merck, Inc.

"I am passionately focused on demonstrating marketing's ability to be a strategic enabler for the business by leveraging data, innovation and technology to deliver scalable growth," said Konduru. "Huntington has an amazing, welcoming culture, a strong tradition of community and a customer-first approach. I am excited to join Huntington's marketing team as the company enters its next phase of growth."

Konduru earned his master's degree in business administration from The Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. He also holds master's degrees in industrial engineering and civil engineering from Purdue University and the University of Minnesota, respectively. He will be based in Columbus, OH.

For more information about Huntington, visit: www.huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-names-vijay-konduru-chief-marketing-officer-301864897.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.