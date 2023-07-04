NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Applied Materials



Applied Materials has earned the exclusive Intel EPIC Program Outstanding Supplier Award with Supplier Diversity Distinction for 2023. This award recognizes the absolute top performers in the Intel supply chain for their dedication to continuous quality improvement, performance, collaboration and inclusion over the past year.

"Congratulations to Applied Materials on receiving the EPIC Outstanding Supplier Award, Intel's highest supplier recognition," said Keyvan Esfarjani, chief global operations officer at Intel. "Their unwavering commitment to quality, drive for excellence, and dedication to technology innovation make them vital to our success. We greatly appreciate their long-term collaboration and continued focus on results. As one of only six companies recognized in 2023, they are truly one of the best in the world."

The Intel EPIC Outstanding Supplier Award recognizes the highest level of achievement in the Intel global supply chain and is an ongoing realization of continuous improvement within the high-performing Intel supplier ecosystem. Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the EPIC Supplier Program. In 2023, only six suppliers across the Intel supply chain earned an Intel Outstanding Supplier Award, making them truly the best of the best.

To qualify for an Intel EPIC Outstanding Supplier Award, suppliers must exceed the highest expectations, meet aggressive performance goals and score 95 percent or higher on performance assessments throughout the year. Suppliers must also meet 90 percent or more of their improvement plan deliverables and demonstrate formidable quality and business systems.

