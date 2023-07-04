'You're Not Alone.' Recognizing Infertility Awareness Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Regions Bank:

cc5c72d8-29eb-4daf-a25b-8145c7084716.jpg

By Evelyn Mitchell

When Regions introduced benefits for those struggling with infertility, Alana, an associate in the Human Resources division, turned to Regions Bank partners Ovia Health and WINFertility to support her and her husband in their family building journey.

"I immediately downloaded the Ovia app and connected with a nurse to chat about suggested treatments and just ask questions." Alana explained. "After that, I signed up for WINFertility and conducted an intake call. We discussed my history and experience and was assigned a care advocate to work with throughout the process."

World Infertility Awareness Month

June is World Infertility Awareness Month, which recognizes infertility issues - defined as the inability to conceive after trying for one year, or the inability of a woman to carry a pregnancy to a live birth - faced by people around the globe.

Even with statistics in the millions, people facing infertility often feel they're alone in their struggles. That's why Regions chose to begin offering fertility benefits in 2022.

"Everyone has been very encouraging and thoughtful. It's so nice to know that someone out there has the answers and is going to help me with what I need," Alana shared.

Support from Regions

Regions has partnered with leading providers Ovia Health and WINFertility to provide personalized and confidential family-building benefits for associates. With these programs, fertility care managers help navigate participants through unfamiliar infertility, pregnancy and parenting territory by providing education, guidance and emotional support. It's another example of how the company is investing in associate wellbeing.

"You're Not Alone"

The struggle to conceive can have a lasting effect on every aspect of a person's life. This makes having the right support crucial when embarking on an infertility journey. Alana says she is grateful for the support she has received as her journey continues and shared a word of encouragement for others.

"Infertility is not easy or for the faint of heart. There are so many times when you feel like you are suffering through this alone. But I want everyone to know that there are so many communities you can join for support, whether it's through social media or your fertility clinic or even the social network in the Ovia app," Alana shared. "It's just nice to know that I can call either my care advocate at WINFertility or chat with a nurse or coach through Ovia and get solid answers from a clinical provider."

WINFertility Insights and Education

In support of ongoing education about infertility, WINFertility recently introduced a series of webinars featuring world-renowned fertility specialists. The recorded webinars are available on demand on the WINFertility site at the following link:

Three Things To Know Webinar Series

Regions provides a variety of benefits to support the wellbeing of associates and their families.

  • Family Building Benefits - Ovia Health and WINFertility: The Ovia suite of health apps offers support for milestones such as planning and starting a family, navigating pregnancy and balancing life as a working parent. WINFertility offers compassionate support to families facing fertility challenges. From guidance in selecting providers to valuable financing and discount options, WIN offers a variety of resources.
  • Parental Leave: Regions provides 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave for eligible birth mothers, 6 weeks of maternity leave and 6 weeks of bonding leave. Eligible birth fathers and adoptive parents can take 6 weeks of bonding leave.
  • Baby Yourself Prenatal Program: Regions provides associates with a prenatal wellness program. The service provides expectant mothers with support and educational materials, including access to a personal nurse that they can call with any questions or concerns throughout their pregnancy.
  • Adoption Assistance: Regions provides adoption assistance to help associates cover certain costs not covered by state or private agencies.
  • [email protected]: Regions offers corporate wellness programs and incentives that encourage healthy choices. [email protected], gives associates access to multiple options for improving and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The program includes initiatives in overall-wellbeing, physical health, mental wellness, and chronic condition support.

img.ashx?id=764039
