MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce Pancho Alvarez as its new company brand ambassador. As a brand ambassador, Pancho creates and maintains positive relationships between the BE WATER™ brand and its customers (both retail business clients and end-user consumers). The primary goal of a brand ambassador is to increase brand awareness and sales.

As a brand ambassador for BE WATER, Pancho's tasks include:

Positively promoting the BE WATER brand on social media platforms

Educating both retail clients and end-users on BE WATER's benefits, background, values, and mission (see: BE WATER Product Deck)

Utilizing word-of-mouth marketing to naturally build brand awareness

Participate in and lead BE WATER event marketing platforms and product demonstrations

Visiting various retail outlets selling BE WATER to ensure proper marketing and product positioning on the shelves

Pancho Alvarez, Greene Concepts new brand ambassador and leader of the local North Carolina GetBeWater Distribution Team, conveys, "I have already been leading the GetBeWater Team in capturing increased interest of BE WATER in the North Carolina area where we have placed BE WATER in nearly 100 local retailers and businesses near the bottling plant. As the Company's brand ambassador, I believe this role builds off of what I have already been doing and which is educating the public on BE WATER's benefits along with sharing the brand's value proposition. Greene Concepts has entrusted me with this role to help bring marketing and brand awareness locally, regionally, and nationally."

Lenny Greene, Greene Concepts president and CEO, states, "Having someone who loves your brand and who actively advocates the brand on your behalf we believe is of great benefit to the brand and the Company. Pancho began his work at Greene Concepts by assisting our Company in our early sales developments at Amazon, Camping World, as well as our online BE WATER sales and distribution efforts while also helping to manage and train new staff members on processing orders."

Mr. Greene concludes, "As a new brand ambassador Pancho will work to ensure that quality merchandising occurs within the different retail locations that sell BE WATER so both business clients and customers understand and value the unique quality and benefits of BE WATER. He will assist in the company's success as we spread awareness of BE WATER and its benefits to the masses."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

