NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / T-Mobile

The Good Stuff Podcast delves into inspiring stories of success and perseverance. Through well-crafted story monologues, we showcase individuals who have made a positive impact through their acts of kindness, successful careers, businesses, and military service. Hosted by Jacob and Ashley Schick.

"Believe the Unbelievable with Jon Freier," is a podcast episode featuring T-Mobile president of Consumer Group, Jon Freier. Jon's story is about how a challenging childhood shaped him not only as a person, but the leader he is today. He talks about his personal tragedies and struggles and ties them to the culture at T-Mobile … and how he tries to help others break out of their own difficult cycles to be successful.

Jon joins Jacob and Ashley Schick of One Tribe Foundation for the conversation on their new podcast, The Good Stuff, airing on iHeart as of June 27, 2023.

Listen to Jon's full episode here.



