O-I Glass: Sustainability Goal Spotlight: Increase Recycled Content to 50 Percent Average by 2030

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / O-I Glass is transforming glass manufacturing by working to increase our recycled content to an average of 50 percent across its global footprint. At O-I, glass is never trash and it is 100 percent recyclable, infinitely, making it an ideal package for the circular economy. In fact, about 80 percent of recycled glass containers are made into new glass packaging-in as little as 30 days.

Glass packaging is made from four simple ingredients: limestone, soda ash, silica sand, and recycled glass - often called cullet. Cullet melts at a lower temperature. So, when the recycled content - or levels of cullet - used in glass production is increased, the furnaces require less energy, resulting in fewer emissions.

Every ton of glass recycled saves more than a ton of raw material, and every 10% of recycled glass used in the manufacturing process reduces energy consumption by about 3% and carbon emissions by 5%. In short, increased recycled content improves the sustainability of glass packaging.

Globally, glass packaging produced by O-I contains an average of 38 percent cullet by tons packed. In Europe, O-I has produced glass packaging made of up to 100 percent recycled glass and the company holds a patent on a bottle made from 100 percent cullet.

In pursuit of its goal to increase recycled content to an average of 50 percent, the company is working across its network of customers, suppliers, and communities to creatively find innovative solutions to capture glass and put it right back into the production of new glass packaging.

Recycled content plays a vital role in maximizing the potential of the circular economy for glass packaging and O-I's vision to be the most innovative, sustainable, and chosen supplier of brand-building packaging solutions.

Learn more about O-I's holistic approach to sustainability by downloading the company's 2023 sustainability report update at: http://o-i.com/sustainability/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from O-I Glass, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: O-I Glass, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/o-i-glass-inc
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: O-I Glass, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764126/O-I-Glass-Sustainability-Goal-Spotlight-Increase-Recycled-Content-to-50-Percent-Average-by-2030

img.ashx?id=764126
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.