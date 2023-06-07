NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 07/06/2023 07/07/2023 07/21/2023 $0.0655 per share of investment income AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 07/06/2023 07/07/2023 07/21/2023 $0.03266 per share of investment income

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

