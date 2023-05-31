NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings Portfolio % 1) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46 1.81 % 2) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58 1.78 % 3) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47 1.75 % 4) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48 1.74 % 5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30 1.74 % 6) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29 1.70 % 7) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46 1.62 % 8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62 1.62 % 9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41 1.58 % 10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50 1.53 % Sector/Industry Breakdown Portfolio % Revenue Health Care - Not-for-Profit 19.32 % Airport 10.00 % Revenue - Miscellaneous 7.90 % Toll Roads/Transit 6.29 % Higher Education - Private 2.98 % Tobacco Securitization 2.94 % Electric Utility 2.74 % Industrial Development - Industry 2.66 % Prepay Energy 2.40 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public 2.33 % Port 0.87 % Industrial Development - Utility 0.53 % Water & Sewer 0.41 % Senior Living 0.23 % SUBTOTAL 61.60 % Tax Supported Special Tax 9.79 % Local G.O. 9.66 % State G.O. 7.50 % State Lease 1.22 % SUBTOTAL 28.17 % Prerefunded/ETM 6.90 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities 1.60 % Cash & Cash Equivalents Funds and Investment Trusts 1.22 % SUBTOTAL 1.22 % Insured/Guaranteed Guaranteed 0.51 % SUBTOTAL 0.51 % Total 100.00 % State Breakdown Portfolio % Illinois 11.74 % New Jersey 8.17 % California 7.89 % Pennsylvania 7.54 % Wisconsin 6.08 % New York 5.77 % Florida 5.53 % Michigan 5.19 % Texas 5.07 % South Carolina 3.14 % Connecticut 2.71 % North Carolina 2.42 % Virginia 2.33 % Ohio 2.25 % Alabama 1.98 % Arizona 1.95 % Georgia 1.82 % Minnesota 1.73 % Maryland 1.56 % Oklahoma 1.54 % New Hampshire 1.46 % Nevada 1.42 % Colorado 1.29 % Utah 1.24 % Iowa 1.03 % Nebraska 0.88 % Kansas 0.87 % Hawaii 0.81 % West Virginia 0.67 % Washington 0.52 % Louisiana 0.50 % Indiana 0.48 % Arkansas 0.35 % Oregon 0.21 % District of Columbia 0.18 % Massachusetts 0.13 % South Dakota 0.13 % Puerto Rico 0.10 % Tennessee 0.07 % Kentucky 0.03 % Other 1.22 % Total Investments 100.00 % Credit Quality Breakdown Portfolio % AAA 2.93 % AA 30.43 % A 34.18 % BBB 19.66 % BB 2.08 % B 0.99 % D 0.23 % Not Rated 0.33 % Pre-refunded Bonds 6.90 % Short Term Investments 2.27 % Total 100.00 % Bonds by Maturity Portfolio % Less than 1 Year 6.44 % 1 To 5 Years 7.26 % 5 To 10 Years 9.14 % 10 To 20 Years 23.82 % 20 To 30 Years 40.69 % More than 30 Years 12.65 % Other 0.00 % Total Net Assets 100.00 % Portfolio Statistics: AMT Percent: 15.61 % Average Coupon: 4.42 % Percentage of Leverage: Bank Borrowing: 0.00 % Investment Operations: 0.00 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS): 0.00 % Tender Option Bonds: 0.00 % VMTP Shares: 40.32 % Total Fund Leverage: 40.32%* Average Maturity: 9.64 Years Effective Duration: 6.58 Years Total Net Assets: $351.44 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value: $12.23 Total Number of Holdings: 188 Portfolio Turnover: 18.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.32% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

