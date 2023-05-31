AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46

1.81 %

2) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.78 %

3) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.75 %

4) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.74 %

5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30

1.74 %

6) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.70 %

7) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46

1.62 %

8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.62 %

9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41

1.58 %

10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50

1.53 %

Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

19.32 %

Airport

10.00 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.90 %

Toll Roads/Transit

6.29 %

Higher Education - Private

2.98 %

Tobacco Securitization

2.94 %

Electric Utility

2.74 %

Industrial Development - Industry

2.66 %

Prepay Energy

2.40 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

2.33 %

Port

0.87 %

Industrial Development - Utility

0.53 %

Water & Sewer

0.41 %

Senior Living

0.23 %

SUBTOTAL

61.60 %

Tax Supported

Special Tax

9.79 %

Local G.O.

9.66 %

State G.O.

7.50 %

State Lease

1.22 %

SUBTOTAL

28.17 %

Prerefunded/ETM

6.90 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.60 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.22 %

SUBTOTAL

1.22 %

Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed

0.51 %

SUBTOTAL

0.51 %

Total

100.00 %

State Breakdown

Portfolio %

Illinois

11.74 %

New Jersey

8.17 %

California

7.89 %

Pennsylvania

7.54 %

Wisconsin

6.08 %

New York

5.77 %

Florida

5.53 %

Michigan

5.19 %

Texas

5.07 %

South Carolina

3.14 %

Connecticut

2.71 %

North Carolina

2.42 %

Virginia

2.33 %

Ohio

2.25 %

Alabama

1.98 %

Arizona

1.95 %

Georgia

1.82 %

Minnesota

1.73 %

Maryland

1.56 %

Oklahoma

1.54 %

New Hampshire

1.46 %

Nevada

1.42 %

Colorado

1.29 %

Utah

1.24 %

Iowa

1.03 %

Nebraska

0.88 %

Kansas

0.87 %

Hawaii

0.81 %

West Virginia

0.67 %

Washington

0.52 %

Louisiana

0.50 %

Indiana

0.48 %

Arkansas

0.35 %

Oregon

0.21 %

District of Columbia

0.18 %

Massachusetts

0.13 %

South Dakota

0.13 %

Puerto Rico

0.10 %

Tennessee

0.07 %

Kentucky

0.03 %

Other

1.22 %

Total Investments

100.00 %

Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

2.93 %

AA

30.43 %

A

34.18 %

BBB

19.66 %

BB

2.08 %

B

0.99 %

D

0.23 %

Not Rated

0.33 %

Pre-refunded Bonds

6.90 %

Short Term Investments

2.27 %

Total

100.00 %

Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

6.44 %

1 To 5 Years

7.26 %

5 To 10 Years

9.14 %

10 To 20 Years

23.82 %

20 To 30 Years

40.69 %

More than 30 Years

12.65 %

Other

0.00 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %

Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

15.61 %

Average Coupon:

4.42 %

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

0.00 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

40.32 %

Total Fund Leverage:

40.32%*

Average Maturity:

9.64 Years

Effective Duration:

6.58 Years

Total Net Assets:

$351.44 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.23

Total Number of Holdings:

188

Portfolio Turnover:

18.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.32% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301864967.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

