NEW YORK, June 27, 2023
NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2023.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
1.81 %
2) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
1.78 %
3) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47
1.75 %
4) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
1.74 %
5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
1.74 %
6) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29
1.70 %
7) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46
1.62 %
8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
1.62 %
9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41
1.58 %
10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50
1.53 %
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
19.32 %
Airport
10.00 %
Revenue - Miscellaneous
7.90 %
Toll Roads/Transit
6.29 %
Higher Education - Private
2.98 %
Tobacco Securitization
2.94 %
Electric Utility
2.74 %
Industrial Development - Industry
2.66 %
Prepay Energy
2.40 %
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
2.33 %
Port
0.87 %
Industrial Development - Utility
0.53 %
Water & Sewer
0.41 %
Senior Living
0.23 %
SUBTOTAL
61.60 %
Tax Supported
Special Tax
9.79 %
Local G.O.
9.66 %
State G.O.
7.50 %
State Lease
1.22 %
SUBTOTAL
28.17 %
Prerefunded/ETM
6.90 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
1.60 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
1.22 %
SUBTOTAL
1.22 %
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.51 %
SUBTOTAL
0.51 %
Total
100.00 %
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
Illinois
11.74 %
New Jersey
8.17 %
California
7.89 %
Pennsylvania
7.54 %
Wisconsin
6.08 %
New York
5.77 %
Florida
5.53 %
Michigan
5.19 %
Texas
5.07 %
South Carolina
3.14 %
Connecticut
2.71 %
North Carolina
2.42 %
Virginia
2.33 %
Ohio
2.25 %
Alabama
1.98 %
Arizona
1.95 %
Georgia
1.82 %
Minnesota
1.73 %
Maryland
1.56 %
Oklahoma
1.54 %
New Hampshire
1.46 %
Nevada
1.42 %
Colorado
1.29 %
Utah
1.24 %
Iowa
1.03 %
Nebraska
0.88 %
Kansas
0.87 %
Hawaii
0.81 %
West Virginia
0.67 %
Washington
0.52 %
Louisiana
0.50 %
Indiana
0.48 %
Arkansas
0.35 %
Oregon
0.21 %
District of Columbia
0.18 %
Massachusetts
0.13 %
South Dakota
0.13 %
Puerto Rico
0.10 %
Tennessee
0.07 %
Kentucky
0.03 %
Other
1.22 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
2.93 %
AA
30.43 %
A
34.18 %
BBB
19.66 %
BB
2.08 %
B
0.99 %
D
0.23 %
Not Rated
0.33 %
Pre-refunded Bonds
6.90 %
Short Term Investments
2.27 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
6.44 %
1 To 5 Years
7.26 %
5 To 10 Years
9.14 %
10 To 20 Years
23.82 %
20 To 30 Years
40.69 %
More than 30 Years
12.65 %
Other
0.00 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
15.61 %
Average Coupon:
4.42 %
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:
0.00 %
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
40.32 %
Total Fund Leverage:
40.32%*
Average Maturity:
9.64 Years
Effective Duration:
6.58 Years
Total Net Assets:
$351.44 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$12.23
Total Number of Holdings:
188
Portfolio Turnover:
18.00 %
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.32% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
