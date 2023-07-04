Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF):

Q2 Financial Highlights

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $12 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, including $72 million of pre-tax losses related to OpNet (formerly Linkem), a legacy merchant banking investment

Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity 1 of 0.7%

of 0.7% Total net revenues of $1.04 billion, including $72 million of pre-tax losses related to OpNet Investment Banking net revenues of $510 million Capital Markets net revenues of $543 million

Repurchased 2.2 million shares of common stock for $67 million at an average price of $30.88 per share. At May 31, 2023, we had 231.4 million shares outstanding and 251.9 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis 2 . Our book value per share was $41.90 and tangible book value per fully diluted share 3 was $31.51 at May 31, 2023

"We believe our second quarter results reflect a cyclically low period and a particularly challenging environment. Jefferies generated net revenues of $1.1 billion from Investment Banking and Capital Markets. Our pre-tax income for the quarter of $18 million includes $72 million of pre-tax losses from our legacy merchant banking investment in OpNet. While we are disappointed with the OpNet results, we remain confident that we will ultimately realize value in excess of the book value of our residual merchant banking portfolio.

"Investment Banking net revenues for the quarter were $510 million, down 10% from the prior quarter and 26% from the same quarter last year, primarily due to subdued mergers and acquisitions activity. Capital Markets net revenues of $543 million were down 15% from the prior quarter and up 30% versus the same quarter last year.

"The challenges in the operating environment during our second quarter included the fallout from the regional banking crisis, the government-supported forced merger of Credit Suisse and UBS, and the tumultuous process of extending the U.S. debt ceiling. As a result, the uncharacteristically low volumes of capital markets issuances and mergers and acquisition activity that has followed the rapid increase in interest rates was even more evident during this three-month period. Our trading businesses navigated this challenging environment very well and we believe we have continued to increase market share in all of our businesses.

"The month of June has brought green shoots in our investment banking and capital markets business and we are growing increasingly optimistic about the return to a more normal environment. These developments include a more forward-looking attitude from our investor base and a stronger willingness from our corporate clients to engage in capital formation and other major strategic initiatives. While there is always the potential for further adverse developments, with several major impediments behind us and the approaching of a consensus and more stable interest rate environment, we believe the second half of the year could be more productive for Jefferies.

"There continue to be changes and developments at some of our primary competitors, which are creating further market opportunity for our Jefferies platform and allowing us to recruit talent that is incremental to our existing team. Within Investment Banking, we recruited 21 new Managing Directors since the beginning of fiscal 2023. We expect these Managing Directors to have a meaningful impact in advancing and growing our business, with the bulk of their client coverage being incremental to our existing coverage universe. We continue to recruit additional talent and plan to comfortably integrate these new joiners with our exceptional existing team. Our strong financial foundation and culture is allowing us to play prudent offense in this otherwise challenging environment.

"As previously announced, SMBC intends to increase its economic interest in Jefferies from approximately 4.5% today up to approximately 15% on an as-converted, fully-diluted basis via direct and indirect open-market purchases. A special meeting of our shareholders to approve the creation of nonvoting common shares will occur tomorrow, with a view to facilitating SMBC’s increased investment. We look forward to welcoming SMBC’s increased ownership and enhanced partnership, as we believe this strategic alliance will further strengthen each firm’s ability to support client needs."

Richard Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.30 per Jefferies common share, payable on August 25, 2023 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on August 14, 2023. We currently have a $250 million authorization for future share repurchases.

Financial Summary

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 202214 % Change 2023 202214 % Change Net revenues: Investment Banking and Capital Markets $ 1,052,504 $ 1,105,174 (5 )% $ 2,259,795 $ 2,567,539 (12 )% Asset Management (22,384 ) 233,977 N/M 55,912 460,809 (88 )% Other 7,490 (1,081 ) N/M 5,395 2,564 110 % Net revenues 1,037,610 1,338,070 (22 )% 2,321,102 3,030,912 (23 )% Net earnings before income taxes 17,919 166,541 (89 )% 175,937 558,873 (69 )% Income tax expense 9,235 49,683 (81 )% 37,929 114,040 (67 )% Net earnings 8,684 116,858 (93 )% 138,008 444,833 (69 )% Net earnings (losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,513 ) 1,096 N/M (9,568 ) 127 N/M Net losses attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (198 ) (323 ) (39 )% (454 ) (896 ) (49 )% Preferred stock dividends — 2,071 (100 )% 2,016 4,141 (51 )% Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $ 12,395 $ 114,014 (89 )% $ 146,014 $ 441,461 (67 )% Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $ 0.05 $ 0.46 (89 )% $ 0.60 $ 1.73 (65 )% Weighted average shares 242,568 249,142 240,825 253,330 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.45 (89 )% $ 0.60 $ 1.70 (65 )% Weighted average diluted shares 245,413 251,979 246,870 261,494 Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity1 0.7 % 5.8 % 3.8 % 11.2 % N/M — Not Meaningful

Highlights

Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $12 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, including $72 million of pre-tax losses related to OpNet. Repurchased 2.2 million shares of common stock for $67 million, at an average price of $30.88 per share, including 2.0 million shares of common stock in the open market for $61 million under our current Board of Directors authorization and 0.2 million shares of common stock for $6 million in connection with net-share settlements related to our equity compensation plans. We had 231.4 million shares outstanding and 251.9 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis2 at May 31, 2023. Our book value per share was $41.90 and tangible book value per fully diluted share3 was $31.51at May 31, 2023. Our Board of Directors has increased our share buyback authorization back to a total of $250 million. Effective tax rate of 51.5%. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $146 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, including $80 million of pre-tax losses related to OpNet. Repurchased 4.7 million shares of common stock for $165 million, at an average price of $34.75 per share, including 2.0 million shares of common stock in the open market for $61 million under our current Board of Directors authorization and 2.7 million shares of common stock for $104 million in connection with net-share settlements related to our equity compensation plans. Effective tax rate of 21.6%.

Investment Banking and Capital Markets Investment Banking and Capital Markets Investment Banking net revenues of $510 million with solid equity capital markets activity but lower advisory net revenues, consistent with a significant decline in global mergers and acquisitions volume. Equity and Debt underwriting net revenues were higher than the same quarter last year, with the increase in Equity underwriting net revenues, driven by a favorable equity market, being partially offset by a decrease in Debt underwriting net revenues, in line with dampened industry-wide deal activity. Capital Markets net revenues of $543 million were higher compared to the prior year quarter, with Equities and Fixed Income net revenues increasing from the year-ago quarter primarily driven by improved market conditions. Investment Banking net revenues were $1.08 billion as fewer merger and acquisition transactions were completed and lower average fees were earned per completed transaction. Equity and Debt underwriting net revenues of $444 million were in line with a decline in industry activity amid continued market volatility and uncertainty. Capital Markets net revenues of $1.18 billion were primarily driven by favorable results with Fixed Income's improvement attributable to more stable market conditions.

Asset Management Asset Management Asset Management net revenues of negative $22 million were primarily due to losses from OpNet. Additionally, we sold our interests in Idaho Timber in the third quarter of 2022 and spun-off our interests in Vitesse Energy in the first quarter of 2023, and the results of those operations are no longer included in our results. Asset Management net revenues were $56 million and reflects the spin-off of our interests in Vitesse Energy in January 2023.

* * * *

