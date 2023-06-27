CENTENE CORPORATION SCHEDULES 2023 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ST. LOUIS, June 27, 2023

ST. LOUIS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today announced that it will release its 2023 second quarter financial results at approximately 6 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 28, 2023, and will host a conference call afterwards at approximately 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to review the results.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S. and Canada; +1-412-902-6506 from abroad, including the following Elite Entry Number: 6765870, to expedite caller registration; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company's website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section.

A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call for the next 12 months or until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 26, 2024, at the aforementioned URL. In addition, a digital audio playback will be available until 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, August 4, 2023, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 in Canada, or +1-412-317-0088 from abroad, and entering access code 8191341.

About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on underinsured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

