Informatica Announces SuperPipe for Snowflake with Up to 3.5x Faster Data Integration and Replication

2 hours ago
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader today announced the launch of four new product capabilities to bring greater simplicity, speed, and performance to data integration and replication for customers in the Snowflake ecosystem: Informatica Superpipe for Snowflake, Enterprise Data Integrator Snowflake native application, Cloud Data Integration-Free for Snowflake, and support for Apache Iceberg on Snowflake. The announcements were made at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023.

“We’ve enjoyed a collaborative product development and engineering relationship with Informatica,” said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake. “The launch of Informatica’s Superpipe, Cloud Data Integration service and support and Enterprise Data Integrator today is another key milestone in our shared innovation to deliver increased performance and seamless access to key data management capabilities to a broader set of Snowflake users.”

Chris Eldredge, Vice President of Data Office at Paycor said, “Informatica data loading and integration capabilities are foundational to our success with Snowflake, and we are extremely excited by Informatica’s next generation integration offerings such as Informatica Superpipe and the Enterprise Data Integrator Native Application that promise significant performance, ease of use and scalability gains to help use accelerate delivery of transformational business outcomes.”

“Customers are looking to move their data quickly and seamlessly into Snowflake to power trusted insights, and Informatica enables organizations to do just that by accelerating their time to value from our combined capabilities,” said Sumeet Kumar Agrawal, Vice President of Product Management, Informatica. “We’re introducing fast and seamless replication capabilities and making them more accessible than ever, empowering customers to leverage mission-critical data within the Snowflake ecosystem for better business outcomes.”

Customers will enjoy these new product capabilities within the Snowflake ecosystem:

Informatica Superpipe for Snowflake - Deliversup to 3.5x faster ingestion and replication into Snowflake, enabling rapid access to critical enterprise data for end users within the Snowflake Data Cloud. Superpipe leverages breakthrough capabilities of Snowflake’s Snowpipe Streaming and Informatica’s Cloud Data Integration & Engineering capabilities. A public preview is available now, with general availability in the second half of 2023.

Cloud Data Integration-Free service (CDI-Free), available directly via Snowflake Partner Connect, expands Informatica’s no code/no setup offerings to provide Snowflake customers a fast, frictionless, and free experience for AI-powered data loading and integration. Customers can simply launch the CDI-Free application and process up to 20 million rows or access 10 processing hours per month for data pipelines and data integration, completely free. CDI-Free builds on top of last year’s launch of Informatica Data Loader, also available via Snowflake Partner Connect, for customers to ingest data at scale and perform data transformations within Snowflake.

Enterprise Data Integrator (EDI) will be offered in public preview in the second half of 2023. Informatica is one of the first ISV partners to offer a Snowflake Native Application. EDI fosters a seamless and frictionless experience for Snowflake customers to leverage the breadth and depth of IDMC (Intelligent Data Management Cloud) directly from the Snowflake Platform and Marketplace. With EDI, customers can bi-directionally integrate data to and from the Snowflake Data Cloud with other key platforms such as Oracle, SAP, Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce. The capability will be available by the end of 2023.

Informatica Cloud Data Integration support for Apache Iceberg on Snowflake enables customers to load, prepare and store their largest analytics datasets into native and external Iceberg tables on Snowflake using no-code data pipelines. This feature is in public preview and will become available in the second half of 2023.

About Informatica:

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

