Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to report results for its fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023 and provide a corporate update.

Event: Vistagen Fiscal Year 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-407-9716

TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13739679

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1622868&tp_key=e466ec0ec7

An audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the link provided above. Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay access ID number: 13739679.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available for treatment of anxiety, depression and multiple CNS disorders. Vistagen’s pipeline includes six product candidates, including fasedienol (PH94B), itruvone (PH10) and three additional investigational agents belonging to a new class of drugs known as pherines, in addition to AV-101, which is an oral antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR). Pherines, which are administered as nasal sprays, are designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can beneficially impact key neural circuits in the brain without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression and several other CNS disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

