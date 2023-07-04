First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation” or the “Company”), a financial services company with two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (“FFA”) and First Foundation Bank (“FFB”), today announced that, based on a preliminary vote count provided by its proxy solicitors, stockholders voted to elect, by a substantial margin, all ten of the Company’s director candidates to the Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

“We would like to thank all First Foundation stockholders for their continued support and participation in our Annual Meeting this year," said Scott F. Kavanaugh, President and CEO. "The results of this meeting have demonstrated that investors believe in our long-term strategy at a pivotal time for the Company and the industry. We will continue to execute on our business strategy to generate growth and create value for First Foundation stockholders.”

The results of the vote announced today are considered preliminary until final results have been tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections. Final results will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial products and personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

