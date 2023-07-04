Improved Interactive Chart Features Now Live at GuruFocus

Empowering investments with enhanced user experience and new features

Author's Avatar
Don Li
1 hours ago
Summary
  • The GuruFocus Interactive Chart feature has undergone significant upgrades, improving interface and functionality.
  • New features added include personalized charts, data tables and the inclusion of stock events.
  • These enhancements were driven by valuable user feedback.
Article's Main Image

In our continuous commitment to provide the best user experience for our loyal customers, we are excited to announce that GuruFocus has made significant upgrades to our Interactive Chart feature.

These improvements not only enhance the user interface and functionality, but also address known issues, making it easier and more efficient for you to make data-driven decisions in your investment journey.

1673799939672506368.png

Enhanced technical indicators

As previously announced, we have refined our technical indicators to enables users to simultaneously add multiple SMA, RSI and EMA indicators, offering a more efficient and comprehensive analysis experience. Our enhanced technical indicators library now includes a wide range of tools, catering to the needs of both novice and professional investors.

User interface improvements

We have implemented changes to improve the clarity and accessibility of our interface. Now, our Interactive Chart is mobile-friendly, supports dark mode and delivers improved chart clarity when displaying more than two series. These changes make it easier to analyze data on the go and in low-light environments.

Improved functionality

We listened to your feedback, and we are delighted to introduce a series of functional improvements:

  • Selected parameters now appear at the top of the graph and can be removed easily by clicking the "X" next to them.
  • The Interactive Charts now include a responsive crosshair that follows your mouse pointer for precise data point analysis.
  • Clicking on a label now enables a show/hide feature, similar to the trendline in other charts, making it easier to customize your data view.
  • The series settings are now more intuitive and easier to alter, enhancing your ability to fine-tune your charts to your preferences.
1673799946513416192.png

Crash resolution

We have addressed the crash issues that some users experienced, ensuring your work and analysis will not be interrupted.

New features

In addition to these improvements, we are thrilled to introduce several new features:

  • You can now add charts to your dashboard for quick and easy access.
  • We have added a feature that allows for data tables to be displayed, giving you another way to view and understand your data.
  • The charts can now be personalized with a customized embedded logo.
  • The charts now support customized intervals for a more personalized experience.
  • You can now add stock events to your charts, giving you a more comprehensive view of your data.

Bug fixes

Last but not least, we have been hard at work fixing numerous minor usability issues. Although these were not severe enough to warrant tickets, we understood they affected the overall user experience, and we are committed to delivering a seamless, frustration-free platform.

We want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Volker Meier and the many other GuruFocus subscribers who took the time to provide their insightful suggestions and take part in our survey. Your constructive feedback has been crucial in shaping these improvements and helping us refine the Interactive Chart experience.

We strongly encourage all our users to continue this open dialogue with us. If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions, please do not hesitate to open a ticket. Your feedback is invaluable to us as we strive to make GuruFocus the most user-friendly and efficient tool for your investment needs.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
5 / 5 (2 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.