In our continuous commitment to provide the best user experience for our loyal customers, we are excited to announce that GuruFocus has made significant upgrades to our Interactive Chart feature.

These improvements not only enhance the user interface and functionality, but also address known issues, making it easier and more efficient for you to make data-driven decisions in your investment journey.

Enhanced technical indicators

As previously announced, we have refined our technical indicators to enables users to simultaneously add multiple SMA, RSI and EMA indicators, offering a more efficient and comprehensive analysis experience. Our enhanced technical indicators library now includes a wide range of tools, catering to the needs of both novice and professional investors.

User interface improvements

We have implemented changes to improve the clarity and accessibility of our interface. Now, our Interactive Chart is mobile-friendly, supports dark mode and delivers improved chart clarity when displaying more than two series. These changes make it easier to analyze data on the go and in low-light environments.

Improved functionality

We listened to your feedback, and we are delighted to introduce a series of functional improvements:

Selected parameters now appear at the top of the graph and can be removed easily by clicking the "X" next to them.

The Interactive Charts now include a responsive crosshair that follows your mouse pointer for precise data point analysis.

Clicking on a label now enables a show/hide feature, similar to the trendline in other charts, making it easier to customize your data view.

The series settings are now more intuitive and easier to alter, enhancing your ability to fine-tune your charts to your preferences.

Crash resolution

We have addressed the crash issues that some users experienced, ensuring your work and analysis will not be interrupted.

New features

In addition to these improvements, we are thrilled to introduce several new features:

You can now add charts to your dashboard for quick and easy access.

We have added a feature that allows for data tables to be displayed, giving you another way to view and understand your data.

The charts can now be personalized with a customized embedded logo.

The charts now support customized intervals for a more personalized experience.

You can now add stock events to your charts, giving you a more comprehensive view of your data.

Bug fixes

Last but not least, we have been hard at work fixing numerous minor usability issues. Although these were not severe enough to warrant tickets, we understood they affected the overall user experience, and we are committed to delivering a seamless, frustration-free platform.

We want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Volker Meier and the many other GuruFocus subscribers who took the time to provide their insightful suggestions and take part in our survey. Your constructive feedback has been crucial in shaping these improvements and helping us refine the Interactive Chart experience.

We strongly encourage all our users to continue this open dialogue with us. If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions, please do not hesitate to open a ticket. Your feedback is invaluable to us as we strive to make GuruFocus the most user-friendly and efficient tool for your investment needs.