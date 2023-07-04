AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”) announced today that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from BML Investment Partners, L.P. (“BML”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company for cash consideration of $17.25 per share. The non-binding proposal states that BML holds 13% of the Company’s outstanding shares. The non-binding proposal is not subject to a financing condition but is subject to limited confirmatory due diligence and is based on the Company having at least $35 million of cash and cash equivalents as of the potential closing date of the proposed acquisition, net of any tail and closing costs, and not having issued any shares pursuant to its at-the-market offering agreement dated June 16, 2023 (the “ATM Agreement”). Effective June 27, 2023, the Company terminated the ATM Agreement in accordance with its terms.



Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Company’s board of directors will evaluate the non-binding proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Astrotech stockholders and respond appropriately. The Astrotech stockholders do not need to take any action at this time.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that launches, manages, and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. AgLAB is developing chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market. BreathTech is developing a breath analysis tool to provide early detection of lung diseases. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

CONTACT: Company Contact: Jaime Hinojosa, Chief Financial Officer, Astrotech Corporation, (512) 485-9530