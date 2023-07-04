Galantas Gold Reports AGM Results

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) ("Galantas" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its Annual and Special Meeting held on June 27, 2023.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees for the ensuing year: Mario Stifano, James B. Clancy, Roisin Magee, David Cather, and Brent Omland.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) ratifying and confirming the “rolling” stock option plan of the Company as more particularly set out in its Management Information Circular.

A total of 49,912,784 Galantas common shares were voted, representing 43.46% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland, and exploring the Gairloch Project hosting the Kerry Road gold-bearing VMS deposit in Scotland.

