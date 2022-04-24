Results of the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 included one additional week compared with the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022. All quarterly and annual same-store information is presented on a comparable basis of 12 and 52 weeks, respectively.

Fourth Quarter of fiscal 2023

Net earnings were $670.7 million , or $0.68 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with $477.7 million , or $0.46 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted net earnings 1 were approximately $698.0 million compared with $573.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share 1 were $0.71 , representing an increase of 29.1% from $0.55 for the corresponding quarter of last year.

Merchandise and service gross margin 1 increased by 1.0% in the United States to 34.1%, by 2.6% in Europe and other regions to 40.9%, and by 1.7% in Canada to 34.1%, all impacted favorably by a change in product mix.

Same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.8% in the United States , by 6.0% in Canada , and decreased by 2.4% in Europe and other regions.

Road transportation fuel gross margin 1 of 45.34¢ per gallon in the United States , a decrease of 0.78¢ per gallon, and of CA 12.13¢ per liter in Canada , a decrease of CA 1.28¢ per liter. In Europe and other regions, the road transportation fuel margin 1 was US 10.60¢ per liter, an increase of US 3.09¢ per liter, due to the geopolitical context and difficult supply conditions during the comparable quarter. Fuel margins remained healthy throughout the network due to favorable market conditions and the continued work on the optimization of the supply chain.

, when factoring in the estimated impact of the 13 week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, remained lower than the average inflation observed throughout our network of 5.8%. On April 21, 2023 , we amended our operating credit facility to increase the maximum amount available from $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion . The maximum amount available includes a first tranche of $1.0 billion and a second tranche of $2.5 billion , maturing in April 2026 and April 2028 , respectively.

, we amended our operating credit facility to increase the maximum amount available from to . The maximum amount available includes a first tranche of and a second tranche of , maturing in and , respectively. During the quarter, the Corporation concluded the acquisition of 65 express tunnel car wash sites and 55 company-owned and operated convenience and retail fuel sites in the United States . The Corporation also entered into a binding agreement to acquire 112 company-owned and operated convenience retail and fuel sites in the United States .

. The Corporation also entered into a binding agreement to acquire 112 company-owned and operated convenience retail and fuel sites in . During the quarter, the Corporation agreed to a firm and irrevocable offer to acquire 2,193 sites located in Germany , Belgium , Netherlands , and Luxembourg .

Fiscal Year 2023

Net earnings per diluted share of $3.06 compared with $2.52 for fiscal 2022, an increase of 21.4%, while adjusted diluted net earnings per share 1 were $3.12 compared with $2.60 for fiscal 2022, an increase of 20.0%.

Increase in the annual dividend declared for fiscal 2023 of 26.9%, from CA 41.75¢ to CA 53.00¢.

Strong improvement on return on capital employed1, moving from 15.4% to 17.5% driven by robust earnings for fiscal 2023. Following the end of the fiscal year, the Corporation's long-term senior unsecured rating was upgraded to Baa1, from Baa2, by Moody's Investors Service.

__________________________ 1 Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section for additional information on performance measures not defined by IFRS. 2 This measure represents the growth of (decrease in) cumulated merchandise revenues between the current period and comparative period for those stores that were open for at least 23 days out of every 28-day period included in the reported periods. Merchandise revenues are defined as Merchandise and service revenues excluding service revenues.

LAVAL, QC, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - For its fourth quarter ended April 30, 2023, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announces net earnings of $670.7 million, representing $0.68 per share on a diluted basis, compared with $477.7 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2022, representing $0.46 per share on a diluted basis. The results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were affected by a pre-tax loss on convertible promissory notes recorded at fair value through earnings or loss prior to their maturity of $26.4 million, pre-tax acquisition costs of $4.5 million, as well as by a pre-tax net foreign exchange gain of $0.4 million. The results for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2022 were affected by a pre-tax impairment loss of $56.2 million resulting from the deconsolidation and impairment of Russian subsidiaries, a pre-tax impairment loss of $33.7 million on our investment in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., a pre-tax expense of $15.1 million due to a change in the accounting policy relating to cloud computing arrangements, a pre-tax net foreign exchange gain of $3.0 million, as well as by pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.9 million. Excluding these items, the adjusted net earnings1 were approximately $698.0 million, or $0.71 per share on a diluted basis for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $573.0 million, or $0.55 per share on a diluted basis for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 29.1% in the adjusted diluted net earnings per share1. This increase is primarily driven by organic growth in the convenience activities, by higher road transportation fuel gross profit1 in Europe and other regions, the impact of the 13th week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, as well as by the favorable impact of the share repurchase program, partly offset by higher expenses. All financial information presented is in US dollars unless stated otherwise.

"We are pleased to announce an exceptional fiscal year as well as strong fourth quarter results. Even more so, we are proud to share that we have hit our five-year Double Again strategic goal. This is a particularly amazing achievement as during three of those five years we faced historic global challenges including a pandemic, inflation, labor and supply shortages, and war bordering our European markets. While many organizations chart ambitious strategic plans, they can lose momentum along the way. We were able to march forward – growing, innovating, and producing remarkable financial results – because of our award-winning engaged team members and customer-centric culture. I want to thank all team members, customers, and shareholders for their commitment to the business and supporting us on this journey to Double Again," said Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard.

"We are excited by the recent progress and positive environment for growth through acquisitions after many years of inflated multiples and assets, which were not the right fit for our business. At the beginning of the quarter, we announced our proposed acquisition of certain assets from TotalEnergies SE in four European markets and we are looking to close on that transaction by the end of the calendar year. We also reached an agreement to acquire 112 convenience retail and fuel sites to be carved out from MAPCO Express Inc., which includes a strong network of modern, well-located sites in attractive and desirable markets predominantly in Tennessee and Alabama. We closed the acquisition of 55 high-quality locations in Arkansas and Florida and 65 express tunnel car wash sites, primarily in Arizona and Illinois. In each case, we see significant opportunities to bring value to the business as we learn more about their operations, team members and customers," concluded Brian Hannasch.

Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer, added: "Our results for both the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 have exceeded our expectations on many fronts, allowing us to significantly surpass our Double Again ambitions, bringing our adjusted EBITDA1 for fiscal 2023 to almost $5.8 billion. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share1 increased by 29.1% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by strong results on all our key metrics, including a decelerating normalized growth of expenses1 which was below inflation for the fourth quarter when normalized for the estimated impact of the additional week in this quarter. Our balance sheet continues to be particularly strong and our key return metrics are also healthy, with return on equity1 and return on capital employed1 reaching 24.7% and 17.5%, respectively, all contributing to a recent ratings upgrade to Baa1 from Baa2. As we look ahead to fiscal 2024, we are excited to hold our investor day in October where we will discuss our new strategic plan in greater detail, including the renewed focus around cost optimization. As I will be retiring from my CFO role in the next few days, I leave with a great sense of pride and accomplishment, and could not be prouder of all the growth we've achieved during my seven years with Alimentation Couche-Tard. I want to wish my friend and colleague, Filipe Da Silva, the best as he takes on the role of CFO starting July 1, 2023. We expect the transition to be seamless as Alimentation Couche-Tard continues its exceptional and disciplined growth."

Significant Items of the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2023

During the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023, we repurchased 9.4 million and 52.0 million shares for amounts of $434.5 million and $2.3 billion , respectively. On April 26, 2023 , the Toronto Stock Exchange approved another renewal of our share repurchase program, which took effect on May 1, 2023 . The renewed program allows us to repurchase up to 49.1 million shares, representing 5.0% of the shares outstanding as at April 20, 2023 , and the share repurchase period will end no later than April 30, 2024 . Subsequent to the end of fiscal 2023, and under the renewed program, 4.1 million shares were repurchased for an amount of $204.1 million .

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, as a result of the cessation of operations of an investee in which we held convertible promissory notes, a pre-tax loss of $26.4 million was recorded in Other financial items to bring our investment to its fair value.

was recorded in Other financial items to bring our investment to its fair value. On June 6, 2023 , subsequent to the end of the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023 , we executed a facility agreement with Fire & Flower pursuant to which we agreed to advance a CA $9.8 million ( $7.2 million ) debtor-in-possession loan. The debtor-in-possession loan availability is subject to certain conditions being satisfied, including an order for creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act received by Fire & Flower remaining in effect. On June 21, 2023 , the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a Sales and Investment Solicitation Process ("SISP") pursuant to which one of our wholly-owned subsidiaries is acting as Stalking Horse bidder. The success of the Stalking Horse bid is dependent on the outcome of the SISP.

Changes in our Network during the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2023

On February 8, 2023 , we acquired all of the memberships interests of True Blue Car Wash LLC ("True Blue"). True Blue operates 65 express tunnel car wash sites under the brands Clean Freak and Rainstorm, in the Midwest and Southwest regions of the United States . The transaction was settled for a consideration of $302.2 million and is subject to post closing adjustments. The transaction was financed using borrowings available under our United States commercial paper program and available cash.

On March 16, 2023 , we agreed to a firm and irrevocable offer to acquire 2,193 sites from TotalEnergies SE for a total cash consideration of approximately €3.1 billion ( $3.4 billion ). The retail assets included in the proposed acquisition cover 1,195 sites located in Germany , 566 sites in Belgium , 387 sites in Netherlands , and 45 sites in Luxembourg , of which 1,495 sites are company-owned and 698 sites are dealer-owned. For the same sites included in the proposed acquisition, 12% are company-operated and 88% are dealer-operated. The proposed acquisition would comprise 100% of TotalEnergies SE's retail assets in Germany and Netherlands , as well as a 60% interest in the Belgium and Luxembourg entities. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, and following the completion of the information and consultation process involving TotalEnergies SE employee representative bodies at European level in Belgium , Netherlands and Luxembourg , TotalEnergies SE has accepted our offer, which will lead to entering into definitive agreements. We expect the transaction to be completed before the end of calendar year 2023 and it remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction would be financed using our available cash, existing credit facilities, United States commercial paper program, and new term loans.
To mitigate the currency fluctuation risk associated with the Euro, we entered into currency forward contracts with financial institutions for a portion of the consideration, representing €1.6 billion. On April 21, 2023 , we obtained commitments for new term loans of €1.5 billion and $1.75 billion . The term loans are available exclusively to finance the proposed acquisition of certain assets from TotalEnergies SE.

On April 17, 2023 , we acquired 45 company-owned and operated convenience retail and fuel sites operating under the Big Red Stores brand and located in the state of Arkansas , United States . The transaction was settled for a consideration of $285.7 million , and is subject to post closing adjustments. The transaction was financed using our available cash and existing credit facilities.

On April 21, 2023 , we acquired 10 company-owned and operated convenience retail and fuel sites operating under the Dion's Quik Chik brand and located in the state of Florida , United States . We settled this transaction using our available cash and existing credit facilities.

On April 27, 2023 , we entered into a binding agreement to acquire 112 company-owned and operated convenience retail and fuel sites operating under the MAPCO brand and located in the states of Alabama , Georgia , Kentucky , Mississippi and Tennessee , in the United States . The agreement also includes surplus property and a logistics fleet. The transaction would be financed using our available cash, existing credit facilities, including United States Commercial Paper Program. We expect the transaction to close in the second half of calendar year 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

We also acquired one company-operated store, reaching a total of seven company-operated stores through various transactions since the beginning of fiscal 2023. We settled these transactions using our available cash.

We completed the construction of 29 stores and the relocation or reconstruction of 7 stores, reaching a total of 127 stores since the beginning of fiscal 2023. As of April 30, 2023 , another 42 stores were under construction and should open in the upcoming quarters.

On March 1, 2023 , in connection with obtaining the Competition Bureau ( Canada ) approval for the Wilsons network acquisition, we divested 34 company-owned and operated convenience retail and fuel locations, 1 company-owned and dealer-operated location, and 17 dealer-owned and operated locations in Atlantic Canada for a consideration of $59.2 million . In addition, the consideration includes a contingent consideration receivable based on the future performance of the divested locations and which can go up to a maximum amount of $8.5 million . We assessed that the fair value of the contingent consideration receivable was not significant.

Summary of changes in our store network

The following table presents certain information regarding changes in our store network over the 13–week period ended April 30, 2023:

13–week period ended April 30, 2023 Type of site Company-

operated CODO DODO Franchised and other affiliated Total Number of sites, beginning of period 9,887 359 820 1,275 12,341 Acquisitions 121 — — — 121 Openings / constructions / additions 29 — 13 31 73 Closures / disposals / withdrawals (58) (14) (11) (20) (103) Store conversions 4 (1) (2) (1) — Number of sites, end of period 9,983 344 820 1,285 12,432 Circle K branded sites under licensing agreements 2,036 Total network 14,468 Number of automated fuel stations included in the period-end figures 981 — 2 — 983

The following table presents certain information regarding changes in our store network over the 53–week period ended April 30, 2023:

53-week period ended April 30, 2023 Type of site Company-

operated CODO DODO Franchised and

other affiliated Total Number of sites, beginning of period 9,808 370 713 1,275 12,166 Acquisitions 206 2 137 — 345 Openings / constructions / additions 105 2 26 88 221 Closures / disposals / withdrawals (155) (18) (44) (83) (300) Store conversions 19 (12) (12) 5 — Number of sites, end of period 9,983 344 820 1,285 12,432 Circle K branded sites under licensing agreements 2,036 Total network 14,468



Exchange Rate Data

We use the US dollar as our reporting currency, which provides more relevant information given the predominance of our operations in the United States.

The following table sets forth information about exchange rates based upon closing rates expressed as US dollars per comparative currency unit:

13-week period ended 12-week period ended 53-week period ended 52-week period ended April 30, 2023 April 24, 2022 April 30, 2023 April 24, 2022 Average for the period(1) Canadian dollar 0.7386 0.7901 0.7531 0.7978 Norwegian krone 0.0961 0.1132 0.0995 0.1150 Swedish krone 0.0960 0.1059 0.0959 0.1130 Danish krone 0.1449 0.1492 0.1401 0.1555 Zloty 0.2301 0.2388 0.2216 0.2522 Euro 1.0789 1.1103 1.0423 1.1565 Ruble(2) Not Applicable 0.0112 Not Applicable 0.0131 Hong Kong dollar 0.1274 0.1279 0.1276 0.1284

(1) Calculated by taking the average of the closing exchange rates of each day in the applicable period. (2) For the 12 and 52-week periods ended April 24, 2022, calculated by taking the average of the closing exchange rates of each day, until April 8, 2022.

For the analysis of consolidated results, the impact of the translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars is defined as the impact from the translation of our Canadian, European, and Asian operations into US dollars. Variances of our foreign currency operations into US dollars are determined as being the difference between the corresponding period results in local currencies translated at the current period average exchange rate and the corresponding period results in local currencies translated at the corresponding period average exchange rate.

Summary Analysis of Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023

The following table highlights certain information regarding our operations for the 13 and 53-week periods ended April 30, 2023, and the 12 and 52-week periods ended April 24, 2022, and the results analysis in this section should be read in conjunction with this table. Europe and other regions include the results from our operations in Asia.