VIQ Solutions Announces Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ”, “VIQ Solutions” or the “Company”) (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on June 27, 2023. Shareholders approved all matters set forth in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2023. A total of 15,127,879common shares of the Company (“Shares”) were voted at the Meeting, representing 43.57% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

% of votes for

% of votes withheld

Sebastien Paré

93.95%

6.05%

Larry Taylor

95.87%

4.13%

Harvey Gordon

96.54%

3.46%

Christine Fellowes

96.53%

3.47%

Joseph Quarin

96.43%

3.57%

Yixin (Shing) Pan

96.53%

3.47%

Susan Sumner

96.52%

3.48%

Bradley Wells

96.42%

3.58%

The voting results for the remaining matters were as follows:

  • Appointing Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration:
    • Votes for: 99.64%
    • Votes withheld: 0.36%
  • Approving the amended and restated By-Law No 1 of the Company:
    • Votes for: 91.99%
    • Votes against: 8.01%
  • Approving the possible future Share consolidation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Share for between ten (10) and eighteen (18) pre-consolidation Shares:
    • Votes for: 80.79%
    • Votes against: 19.21%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under VIQ’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230627169630r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627169630/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.