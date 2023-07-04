Brendon Maguffee Joins CrossFirst Bank as Tulsa Market President

60 minutes ago
CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), is proud to announce Brendon Maguffee has joined the Bank as the Market President in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Brendon's experience and trusted reputation in banking makes him the perfect candidate to spearhead our continued growth in Tulsa,” commented Steve Foskin, Regional President of CrossFirst Bank’s Oklahoma and Southern Kansas Markets. “Our focus on providing innovative solutions with exceptional service, and Brendon's experience in building strong teams combined with his contributions in the Tulsa community aligns with our commitment to serve in extraordinary ways. We are excited for Brendon to be part of our team to serve our clients and community partnerships in Tulsa.”

With 20 years of banking experience, Maguffee specializes in catering to the intricate requirements of mid-sized businesses and their owners along with the high touch service needed to service professionals and executives. He excels in creating collaborative work environments that leverage the strengths of every team member. Maguffee's spirit extends beyond his professional endeavors in a volunteer capacity as a Board and Finance Committee Member of the Tulsa Area United Way. He has also previously served on the Board and Finance Committee for The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges.

“I am excited to join CrossFirst, a banking organization that invests in high-performing talent and best-in-class technology to deliver an exceptional client experience,” said Maguffee. “The commitment to extraordinary service aligns with my approach to building solid, long-term relationships, and I am excited to lead the innovative team we have in Tulsa.”

In January 2023, CrossFirst announced the promotion of Tiffany Hatcher to Executive Director of Relationship Banking. Hatcher previously served as Tulsa Market President before taking on a new role to serve as a liaison across all markets to elevate our Relationship Banking model.

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank is a full-service financial institution that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families with locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627393300/en/

