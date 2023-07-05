JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has won Media & Communications 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are delighted to win this award, which recognizes the collaboration of our two companies' leading R&D organizations to enhance and foster innovation and enable an exceptional customer experience for billions of people around the world," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "Working together, Microsoft and Amdocs empower service providers to improve their engagement and end-user experiences and journeys across all channels and applications, streamline business processes, monetize innovative 5G use cases and accelerate the move to the cloud while leveraging the world's leading AI capabilities."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Amdocs was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services to the media and communications industry.

Earlier this year, Amdocs and Microsoft announced the joint creation of a new Customer Engagement Platform. This unique pre-integrated and telco-verticalized platform leverages the full power of the Microsoft Cloud, including intelligent collaborative business applications, sales, customer service and customer insights, an embedded natural language and AI low-code platform, and generative AI experiences.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on May 25, 2023.

