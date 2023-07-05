TORONTO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (TSX-V: CLIP) (“Clip Money” or the “Company”), a company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2023 (the “Meeting”).



Each of the five nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 9, 2023 (the “Circular”) prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Joseph Arrage 45,248,446 100% 0 0% Daren Trousdell 44,150,566 97.57% 1,097,880 2.43% Peter Dorsman 44,881,999 99.19% 366,447 0.81% Jeff Gibson 45,248,446 100% 0 0% John Desmond 44,881,999 99.19% 366,447 0.81%

The resolution re-approving the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, as described in the Circular, was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company’s auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Clip Money’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip Money operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through its ClipDrop Boxes that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business’ bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip Money offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com.

For further information, please contact:



Joseph Arrage

Chief Executive Officer

tel: 844-593-2547