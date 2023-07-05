WISeKey and SEALSQ to Harness GPT Capabilities for Enhancing Semiconductor and IoT Security

Geneva – June 28, 2023 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and semiconductors company, and its subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. ( LAES) (“SEALSQ”) today announced that they plan to significantly bolster the security infrastructure surrounding semiconductors and the rapidly evolving Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem by harnessing Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) (such as ChatGPT) capabilities.

WISeKey is developing a new range of Trust Services, that will take advantage of the latest developments in Post-Quantum Encryption (PQE) which can be applied in real-world applications of digital signatures and encryptions using PKI and digital certificates, such as secure communication channels (TLS), enhanced Key Exchanges and email security (S/MIME). These services are currently based on standards that can be improved to be resilient to quantum attacks and offer backwards compatibility with existing counterparts. The implementation of PQE by WISeKey is done around the concept of “hybrid signatures” which combine in a single X.509 certificate a conventional signature with a second signature using a PQE algorithm. This approach ensures backwards compatibility and opens a new horizon of cybersecurity services.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s CEO noted, “WISeKey’s AI Quantum solutions mark a significant milestone in the ongoing battle to protect sensitive information from quantum attacks. By combining the power of quantum mechanics and the expertise of our multidisciplinary team, we are confident that these innovations will shape the future of cryptography and cybersecurity.”

The importance of bolstering the security infrastructure for the semiconductor industry has become is increasingly profound, not only from a technological standpoint but also a strategical one. While AI continues to evolve and innovate by creating transformative tools and applications which are becoming central pillars for the modern global economy, the need to rely on sophisticated, high-performance computer chips has become ever more critical.

In a post-quantum world, this technology is crucial as it protects the privacy of data even from quantum computers, which are theoretically capable of breaking many conventional encryption methods. As we see an increasing number of devices being connected to the IoT, the security risks are also amplified. SEALSQ’s post-quantum technology, hence, becomes a vital tool in maintaining the privacy and integrity of data in IoT networks.

The integration of SEALSQ with GPT capabilities can take several forms, especially for IoT:

Secure Data Processing: ChatGPT can analyze and respond to encrypted data using homomorphic encryption. This allows the model to provide insights and responses while maintaining data privacy, critical in a quantum world where traditional encryption methods might not be sufficient. Enhanced Privacy for User Interactions: IoT devices often require user interactions and responses, and integrating ChatGPT with SEALSQ can allow these interactions to be securely encrypted. This means that even if the interaction data is intercepted, it remains encrypted and secure. Secure Updates: IoT devices often require updates for their software, firmware, and AI models. By using ChatGPT with SEALSQ, these updates can be encrypted in a way that is resistant to quantum computing attacks. Confidential Machine Learning: If the machine learning model itself is integrated with SEALSQ, it can offer a new level of privacy-preserving machine learning. Model training can be done on encrypted data, and the model itself can remain confidential. Encrypted Command and Control: In an IoT context, ChatGPT could be used to interpret and respond to encrypted commands. This could allow a user to securely control IoT devices using natural language, with all communications being securely encrypted. Secure Data Sharing: IoT devices often share data with each other and with cloud-based systems. This data can be encrypted using SEAL, and then processed or analyzed by GPT, without ever having to be decrypted.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ ( LAES) is a subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems. Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

