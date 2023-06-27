LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / The Company announces that on 27 June 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|27 June 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|61,508
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 52.4200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 52.9800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 52.7685
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 170,389,976 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 61,508 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 27 June 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
61,508
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 52.9800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 52.4200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 52.7685
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
27/06/2023
08:14:52
BST
35
52.6800
XLON
794191672117805
27/06/2023
08:14:52
BST
54
52.6800
XLON
794191672117797
27/06/2023
08:14:52
BST
88
52.6800
XLON
794191672117804
27/06/2023
08:14:52
BST
141
52.6800
XLON
794191672117798
27/06/2023
08:25:50
BST
101
52.7600
XLON
794191672118898
27/06/2023
08:25:50
BST
239
52.7600
XLON
794191672118899
27/06/2023
08:25:51
BST
52
52.7800
XLON
794191672118913
27/06/2023
08:25:51
BST
62
52.7800
XLON
794191672118912
27/06/2023
08:30:20
BST
335
52.9000
XLON
794191672119319
27/06/2023
08:32:32
BST
81
52.9000
XLON
794191672119453
27/06/2023
08:32:32
BST
232
52.9000
XLON
794191672119454
27/06/2023
08:33:32
BST
79
52.8800
XLON
794191672119639
27/06/2023
08:34:20
BST
30
52.8400
XLON
794191672119749
27/06/2023
08:34:20
BST
56
52.8400
XLON
794191672119748
27/06/2023
08:34:20
BST
78
52.8400
XLON
794191672119743
27/06/2023
08:36:18
BST
231
52.8400
XLON
794191672119966
27/06/2023
08:37:31
BST
156
52.8400
XLON
794191672120077
27/06/2023
08:39:11
BST
10
52.8800
XLON
794191672120217
27/06/2023
08:39:11
BST
151
52.8800
XLON
794191672120218
27/06/2023
08:40:27
BST
87
52.7800
XLON
794191672120317
27/06/2023
08:43:08
BST
9
52.8000
XLON
794191672120503
27/06/2023
08:43:08
BST
78
52.8000
XLON
794191672120502
27/06/2023
08:43:08
BST
87
52.8000
XLON
794191672120499
27/06/2023
08:43:08
BST
114
52.8000
XLON
794191672120500
27/06/2023
08:48:20
BST
40
52.8200
XLON
794191672120808
27/06/2023
08:48:20
BST
68
52.8200
XLON
794191672120809
27/06/2023
08:59:13
BST
109
52.9200
XLON
794191672121617
27/06/2023
09:01:04
BST
164
52.8400
XLON
794191672121778
27/06/2023
09:08:01
BST
122
52.8600
XLON
794191672122277
27/06/2023
09:12:12
BST
102
52.8400
XLON
794191672122606
27/06/2023
09:12:12
BST
38
52.8600
XLON
794191672122603
27/06/2023
09:12:12
BST
201
52.8600
XLON
794191672122602
27/06/2023
09:16:11
BST
79
52.8200
XLON
794191672122867
27/06/2023
09:20:58
BST
80
52.8400
XLON
794191672123247
27/06/2023
09:20:58
BST
279
52.8400
XLON
794191672123248
27/06/2023
09:21:02
BST
81