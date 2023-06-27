InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - June 28

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / The Company announces that on 27 June 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:27 June 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:61,508
Lowest price paid per share:£ 52.4200
Highest price paid per share:£ 52.9800
Average price paid per share:£ 52.7685

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 170,389,976 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 61,508 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 27 June 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

61,508

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.9800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.4200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 52.7685

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

27/06/2023

08:14:52

BST

35

52.6800

XLON

794191672117805

27/06/2023

08:14:52

BST

54

52.6800

XLON

794191672117797

27/06/2023

08:14:52

BST

88

52.6800

XLON

794191672117804

27/06/2023

08:14:52

BST

141

52.6800

XLON

794191672117798

27/06/2023

08:25:50

BST

101

52.7600

XLON

794191672118898

27/06/2023

08:25:50

BST

239

52.7600

XLON

794191672118899

27/06/2023

08:25:51

BST

52

52.7800

XLON

794191672118913

27/06/2023

08:25:51

BST

62

52.7800

XLON

794191672118912

27/06/2023

08:30:20

BST

335

52.9000

XLON

794191672119319

27/06/2023

08:32:32

BST

81

52.9000

XLON

794191672119453

27/06/2023

08:32:32

BST

232

52.9000

XLON

794191672119454

27/06/2023

08:33:32

BST

79

52.8800

XLON

794191672119639

27/06/2023

08:34:20

BST

30

52.8400

XLON

794191672119749

27/06/2023

08:34:20

BST

56

52.8400

XLON

794191672119748

27/06/2023

08:34:20

BST

78

52.8400

XLON

794191672119743

27/06/2023

08:36:18

BST

231

52.8400

XLON

794191672119966

27/06/2023

08:37:31

BST

156

52.8400

XLON

794191672120077

27/06/2023

08:39:11

BST

10

52.8800

XLON

794191672120217

27/06/2023

08:39:11

BST

151

52.8800

XLON

794191672120218

27/06/2023

08:40:27

BST

87

52.7800

XLON

794191672120317

27/06/2023

08:43:08

BST

9

52.8000

XLON

794191672120503

27/06/2023

08:43:08

BST

78

52.8000

XLON

794191672120502

27/06/2023

08:43:08

BST

87

52.8000

XLON

794191672120499

27/06/2023

08:43:08

BST

114

52.8000

XLON

794191672120500

27/06/2023

08:48:20

BST

40

52.8200

XLON

794191672120808

27/06/2023

08:48:20

BST

68

52.8200

XLON

794191672120809

27/06/2023

08:59:13

BST

109

52.9200

XLON

794191672121617

27/06/2023

09:01:04

BST

164

52.8400

XLON

794191672121778

27/06/2023

09:08:01

BST

122

52.8600

XLON

794191672122277

27/06/2023

09:12:12

BST

102

52.8400

XLON

794191672122606

27/06/2023

09:12:12

BST

38

52.8600

XLON

794191672122603

27/06/2023

09:12:12

BST

201

52.8600

XLON

794191672122602

27/06/2023

09:16:11

BST

79

52.8200

XLON

794191672122867

27/06/2023

09:20:58

BST

80

52.8400

XLON

794191672123247

27/06/2023

09:20:58

BST

279

52.8400

XLON

794191672123248

27/06/2023

09:21:02

BST

81

