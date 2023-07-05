Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp Installs Additional Flexi(R) -Pave at County Jail, Addressing Drainage Issues

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's (OTC PINK:AWSL) wholly owned subsidiary, K.B. Industries Inc., has successfully installed an additional section of their innovative technology, Flexi®-Pave, at the Hillsborough County Faulkenburg Jail in Tampa, Florida. This installation aims to address drainage issues around the administration buildings, utilizing scrap car and truck tires as a sustainable solution.

The first phase of the project, completed in September 2022, encompassed a total area of 4,680 square feet. Following its success, K.B. Industries received an order for an additional 6,620 square feet of Flexi®-Pave. The decision to expand the installation was driven by the need to improve drainage in tight areas surrounding the administration buildings, which were requiring excessive maintenance. K.B. Industries' proprietary Flexi®-Pave offers unparalleled porosity, enabling effective stormwater management by retaining more runoff on-site and reducing unnecessary strain on the municipal sewer system.

Mr. Kevin Bagnall, Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp, expressed his pride in the growing demand for Flexi®-Pave installations. He stated, "It is truly gratifying when clients who have previously utilized Flexi®-Pave reach out to order more installations. It serves as a testament to the effectiveness of our technology and our reputation in the industry.

About Flexi®-Pave: Flexi®-Pave leverages the natural strength of vulcanized scrap tires combined with K.B. Industries' proprietary technology to create sustainable infrastructure products. This highly porous and durable material finds applications in various infrastructure projects, including stormwater management, water treatment, shoreline protection, and ship docks. Notable locations that have successfully utilized Flexi®-Pave include Yellowstone National Park, Arlington National Cemetery, Red Butte Gardens in Utah, Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline, and Kew Botanical Gardens in London, England. Its exceptional characteristics include long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even in freeze-thaw conditions), trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. specializes in environmental technologies, particularly the conversion of recycled tire materials into sustainable infrastructure products. Their flagship product, Flexi®-Pave, is widely recognized for its strength, flexibility, and porous nature, making it ideal for shoreline break walls and various marine and infrastructure projects. The company's water purification technology effectively removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, as well as Red Tide algae blooms from saltwater bodies. Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. is committed to utilizing its existing by-products and industry partnerships to advance waste-to-energy power generation.

