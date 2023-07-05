Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has been awarded a follow-on contract from Boeing to develop two additional Roll-Out Solar Arrays (IROSA) for the International Space Station (ISS).

The IROSAs augment the space station’s power supply to support critical research and space operations. This award is a follow-on to Redwire’s contract to deliver six IROSAs, which were developed in partnership with Boeing’s Spectrolab and delivered to NASA under contract with Boeing, NASA’s prime contractor for space station operations.

“We are proud of the successful deployment of six IROSAs on the ISS to date, making it the gold standard for large-scale power generation with proven flight heritage. The continuation of the program with the award of an additional two IROSAs, bringing the total to eight arrays, is a testament to the excellence and dedication of our team and the coordination amongst our suppliers and partners,” said Peter Cannito, Redwire Chairman and CEO.

“The six IROSAs installed on the ISS are innovative examples to support further utilization with technologies and systems that were not envisioned when the ISS was designed and built," said John Mulholland, Boeing vice president and program manager for the ISS. "It is a tribute to the performance of the design, build, and operational teams that NASA has contracted for two additional arrays to complete the upgrade to the full eight-array set.”

Since 2021, a total of six Redwire-built arrays have been developed, delivered, and deployed on the ISS, augmenting its critical power supply. Each wing provides an additional 20+ kW of power once deployed, and all eight IROSA wings combined will provide more than 160 kW for over 10 years.

Redwire has continued to advance ROSA technology to power other spaceflight platforms and ambitious missions with reliable and stable power solutions. Redwire is currently building ROSA for the Power and Propulsion Element for NASA’s Gateway program, a part of the agency’s Artemis program, and Astrobotic’s Lunar Vertical Solar Array program, which aims to provide sustainable power on the lunar surface. Along with its previous success on the ISS, ROSA technology powered NASA’s DART spacecraft to impact asteroid Dimorphos, successfully altering the asteroid’s orbit in September 2022.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a global leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable intellectual property for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering and space-based biotechnology. We combine decades of flight heritage with an agile and innovative culture. Our “Heritage plus Innovation” strategy enables us to combine proven performance with new, innovative capabilities to provide our customers with the building blocks for the present and future of space infrastructure. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628279124/en/