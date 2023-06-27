METALLA ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2023

TSXV: MTA
NYSE AMERICAN: MTA

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2023 (the "Meeting").

Metalla_Royalty_and_Streaming_Ltd__METALLA_ANNOUNCES_VOTING_RESU.jpg

A total of 25,653,087 shares were represented at the Meeting, being 49.35% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting as follows:

REPORT ON PROXIES

MOTIONS

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

AGAINST

WITHELD/ABSTAIN

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD/ABSTAIN

Number of Directors

25,433,906

219,180

0

99.15 %

0.85 %

0.00 %

Brett Heath

16,520,745

0

182,358

98.91 %

0.00 %

1.09 %

Lawrence Roulston

13,582,006

0

3,121,097

81.31 %

0.00 %

18.69 %

E.B. Tucker

16,531,140

0

171,963

98.97 %

0.00 %

1.03 %

Alexander Molyneux

16,223,578

0

479,525

97.13 %

0.00 %

2.87 %

James Beeby

14,187,424

0

2,515,678

84.94 %

0.00 %

15.06 %

Amanda Johnston

16,511,963

0

191,139

98.86 %

0.00 %

1.14 %

Appointment of Auditors

25,520,538

0

132,549

99.48 %

0.00 %

0.52 %

Share Compensation Plan

16,320,966

382,137

0

97.71 %

2.29 %

0.00 %

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created to provide shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

ON BEHALF OF METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(signed) "Brett Heath"

President and CEO

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the future vesting and exercise of the options granted under the share compensation plan and the potential for Metalla to become one of the leading precious metal royalty and streaming companies. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Metalla to control or predict, that may cause Metalla's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions and other related risks and uncertainties including other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form, annual report on Form 40-F and other documents filed with or submitted to the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

favicon.png?sn=VA44708&sd=2023-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metalla-announces-voting-results-from-annual-general-meeting-301865580.html

SOURCE Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA44708&Transmission_Id=202306280700PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA44708&DateId=20230628
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.