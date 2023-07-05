OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced it has been named a leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, 2023, based on a review of 20 major Digital Transaction Management (DTM) providers by the independent research and advisory firm.

In the report, Aragon Research explores the ongoing shift from paper-based transactions to digital processes and key trends that are shaping the future of the market. While the DTM market is still growing, an increased focus from providers to “offer more advanced DTM capabilities,” ones that include “identity and security” and “go beyond just e-signatures,” is expected. The report also states, “as the cyber war continues to grow, OneSpan's focus on security and identity will help to differentiate it in the overall DTM Market.”

“Today businesses run on digital agreements, which will continue to gain momentum as we embrace Web3. To secure these digital agreements, we have a responsibility to move beyond basic digital transaction management solutions and embrace capabilities like continuous identity verification and authentication to ensure a seamless and secure customer experience through the lifecycle of all digital interactions and transactions,” said Sameer Hajarnis, Chief Product Officer at OneSpan. “It’s an honor to be named a leader in Aragon Research's annual report. Our dedication to delivering secure technologies and services across a broad portfolio of offerings around e-signatures will allow us to continue pushing boundaries for our customers.”

OneSpan’s unique position in the market centers around the company’s strong foundation in security and dedication to delivering secure technologies and services. The OneSpan Transaction Cloud Platform offers e-signature, identity verification, authentication, high-assurance virtual collaboration, and secure vaulting. Over the past year, OneSpan has introduced a variety of new solutions and capabilities to help enterprises protect the integrity of their business processes without undermining the customer experience. OneSpan launched OneSpan Notary earlier this year and recently announced expanded features that support Remote Online Notarization (RON) identity-proofing requirements to securely identify signers unknown to the notary. With the eNotary market gaining traction, there’s been a renewed focus on the ability to verify people as part of the transaction process and OneSpan is at the forefront of providing these capabilities.

“OneSpan’s focus on security and identity helps to differentiate it in the digital transaction management market,” said Aragon Research, CEO and Lead Analyst, Jim Lundy. “OneSpan’s goal of continuing to expand its footprint for secure transactions is evident.”

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

