Western Union and Fundación Dondé, a Private Assistance Institution (I.A.P., Institución de Asistencia Privada), today announced an agreement to offer Western Union remittance services at 332 Fundación Dondé branch offices across Mexico. The partnership between the two organizations will benefit thousands of Fundación Dondé and Western Union customers who send and receive money in the countries and territories where Western Union operates.

Claudia Reyes Armebianchi, general manager of Western Union Mexico and Central America, said, "Our expansion strategy is reinforced by including Fundación Dondé as a key and reliable partner for receiving remittances in Mexico. By strengthening our network, we create development opportunities, close financial gaps, and provide a superior experience for our customers.”

According to information from Banco de Mexico in its analytical report of April 3, 2023, remittance income from abroad amounted to US$4.348 billion in February 2023, resulting in an annual increase of 11.2%.1

Moisés González, Deputy General Director of Operations for Fundación Dondé, said, “We are very pleased and proud to be able to integrate Western Union's remittance services at our branches. This strengthens us and, above all, benefits our customers by being able to receive the money that our people send mainly from US, Ecuador and Colombia, at any of our locations. During this year we have provided the service to thousands of clients.”

Fundación Dondé is an institution that has been committed to the education of Mexican children for more than 100 years. Fundación Dondé currently operates in the lending and banking sector with around 400 branches throughout the country.

The benefits that Mexican families will receive through Fundación Dondé and Western Union are:

Reception of remittances in 332 branches located throughout Mexico

Service hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Payment limit per remittance of $50,000 MXN

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Fundación Dondé

Fundación Dondé is a non-profit Private Assistance Institution created in 1905. With more than 100 years of existence, it is transforming Mexico through education. Pawnbroker, Bank and Educational Modules are the 3 pillars that make up Fundación Dondé. The resources generated in the 400 branches are destined to more than 24,500 children in the 73 Dondé Educational Modules in which we are agents of transformation every day in Mexico. For more information: call 800-00-36633 or email [email protected]

